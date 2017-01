Immigration Laws & Issues Focusing on Undocumented Persons Facing Deportation. Guests: Immigration Law Specialists Certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization & the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Questions for Chuck & his guests on-air? Please call toll-free 1-866-798-8255. Plus, tonight is a Call-A-Lawyer Night Special dedicated to Immigration questions: While Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org), attorneys are also available off-the-air -- 1-800-525-9917 -- for private no-fee consultation on Immigration & Nationality issues, 7 'til 8pm PST.