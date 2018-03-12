The impacts of ocean plastic on the lives of albatrosses

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, internationally renowned photographer Chris Jordan joins us to talk about his new documentary Albatross, a powerful and intimate visual journey about the lives of these magnificent seabirds.

He focuses on the devastating effects of ocean plastic on the lives of albatrosses on Midway, a remote island North Pacific Ocean. He films tens of thousands of albatross chicks lying dead on the ground, their bodies filled with plastic.

Guest:

Chris Jordan, award winning photographer, and director of the documentary albatrosses

Web Resources:

Chris Jordan: Albatross