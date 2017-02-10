Related Program: 
Inflection Point

Inflection Point: A big misunderstanding

By 22 minutes ago

Producer Megan Jones brings us this story of a 'big' misunderstanding.

Tags: 
sexism
sexist language

Related Content

Your Call: How can men oppose misogyny?

By Ali Budner Jun 5, 2014


Inflection Point: Eve Ensler, The Rape Culture of Donald Trump

By Oct 28, 2016
Photo courtesy of Eve Ensler

The creator of The Vagina Monologues, published an article this September in the Huffington Post called "The Undeniable Rape Culture Of Donald Trump."