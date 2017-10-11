Inflection Point: How To Be Taken Seriously When You Have a Mystery Illness - Jennifer Brea, "Unrest

Jennifer Brea was an avid traveler, a Harvard PhD student and a Princeton grad. She was engaged to be married to the man she loved. Then one day she couldn't get out of bed with an illness that went undiagnosed for years.

Until finally she started to meet other people--mostly women--who had the same problem: a misunderstood illness, generically described as "chronic fatigue syndrome" or what used to be called "hysteria." To take control of her life--and to be taken seriously, she started to film herself, others like her and the few experts there are. Her film is called "Unrest."