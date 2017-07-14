Inflection Point: How To Negotiate Like A Woman-Leanne Meyer, Carnegie Mellon University

“The biggest trick is how do we teach women at any stage to keep knowing what they want and asking for that,”

says Leanne Meyer, Program Director of the Carnegie Mellon Leadership and Negotiation Academy for Women. Meyer’s work focuses on two main components that inhibit women’s progress in the workplace: the environments at work and school, and the habits of women themselves. Meyer educates women on the stereotypes and biases holding them back; teaches them to network; how to seek out and make use of the support of sponsors and mentors; and how to understand their environments and not sell themselves short in negotiation.

Subscribe to the feed of your choice to be notified when this Podcast is available.