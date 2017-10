When Bonny Simi was 14 years old, she made a list of life goals --

to be a pilot, go to college, be a TV broadcaster, be an Olympic athlete and to build a log cabin. Today, she's achieved 4 of the 5 of them and she founded JetBlue Ventures to massively improve the travel experience. She may be the 'most interesting woman in the world.' And Inflection Point host Lauren Schiller wanted to know how she did it.