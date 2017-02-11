Related Program: 
Inflection Point

Inflection Point: Sexist language can hide in plain speech

By 1 hour ago
  • Deb Liu, Vice President of Platform and Marketplace
    Deb Liu, Vice President of Platform and Marketplace

Deb Liu says that sexist language is hiding right in front of all of us.

sexism
sexist language

