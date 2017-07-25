Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

Integrative medicine seeks to mend the mind-body split

By Judy Silber 42 minutes ago
  • Photo by CC Flickr user Julie Pimentel, resized and recropped

Western medicine once shunned alternative treatments like acupuncture, acupressure or the Indian system of Ayurveda. But the field of medicine is now taking them more seriously.

Proof can be found in the emerging field of integrative medicine. Its approach is to combine modern medicine with alternative and complementary approaches, to take into account the whole person. Dr. Sudha Prathakanti a strong believer in integrative medicine. As the daughter of Indian immigrants, she grew up around meditation, yoga and Ayurveda. Like her father she went to medical school and more recently, established the first integrative psychiatry program at UC San Francisco's Osher Center for Integrative Medicine. She's also researched the effectiveness of using yoga to treat major depression.

PRATHAKANTI: We no longer have to have this argument about "is it in the domain of the physical or is it in the domain of the psychological?"; And then the larger question is "what is spiritual?"

Tags: 
Ayurveda
integrative medicine
UCSF
The Spiritual Edge

Related Content

A new way of thinking about evolution and spirituality — developed behind bars

By Mark Betancourt Jun 12, 2017
Mark Betancourt

Gary Shepherd has spent more than half of his 45 years incarcerated — his entire adult life. In that time he’s become a self-taught scholar and a self-described spirit warrior, putting into action a deeply-held belief in the power of altruism and cooperation. All of this springs from Shepherd’s study of evolution. It’s made him what he calls an “evolutionary.”

MAP: Which Bay Area faith communities are part of the sanctuary movement?

By Judy Silber Apr 28, 2017

In the 1980s, the term “sanctuary” was used in the context of churches that sheltered individuals and families fleeing war in the Central American countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

Inside a Berkeley church, a small room waits to give sanctuary

By Judy Silber Jun 19, 2017
Tom Levy

If you had to hole up somewhere for months, or even years, what would you need?