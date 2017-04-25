International, interfaith, and invigorated: Terrance Kelly on Oakland's upcoming gospel conference

The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir brings together singers from many faiths and walks of life, united in their passion for black gospel and spiritual music. The choir is hosting its very first international interfaith gospel music conference.

For three days, 400 conference attendees participate in sessions centered around black gospel, spiritual music traditions and interfaith communities. Terrance Kelly, Artistic Director of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, spoke with KALW’s Jen Chien about why this conference is so important.

TERRANCE KELLY: "We're going to have 400 singers onstage at one time from all these different countries, so it's pretty much awesome."

The choir will perform along with other choirs from around the world in a free finale concert to the International Interfaith Gospel conference this Saturday (4/29) at the Oakland Convention Center.