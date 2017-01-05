Today is Thursday January 05, 2017 The 5th day of 2017-- 360 left Sunrise this morning 7:25 a.m. set: 5:05 p.m. 9:40 hours of daylight Moonrise: 12:02 p.m. set: next day . And the moon is in it's first quarter . SPECIAL CELEBRATIONS TODAY; Today is national whipped cream day as well as Bird day. This day in History: 1781 - Richmond, VA, was burned by a British naval expedition led by Benedict Arnold. 1885 - The Long Island Railroad Company became the first to offer piggy-back rail service which was the transportation of farm wagons on trains. 1896 - It was reported by The Austrian newspaper that Wilhelm Roentgen had discovered the type of radiation that became known as X-rays. 1900 - In Ireland, Nationalist leader John Edward Redmond called for a revolt against British rule. 1903 - The general public could use the Pacific cable for the very first time. 1914 - Ford Motor Company announced that there would be a new daily minimum wage of $5 and an eight-hour workday. 1925 - Mrs. Nellie Taylor Ross was sworn in as the governor of Wyoming She was the first female governor in the U.S. 1933 - In California, construction of the Golden Gate Bridge began. 1934 - Both the National and American baseball leagues decided to use a uniform-size baseball. It was the first time in 33 years that both leagues used the same size ball. (MLB) 1935 - Phil Spitalny’s All-Girl Orchestra was featured on CBS radio on the program, "The Hour of Charm." 1940 - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) got its very first demonstration of FM radio. 1944 - The London "Daily Mail" was the first transoceanic newspaper to be published. 1948 - Warner Brothers-Pathe showed the very first color newsreel. The footage was of the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Rose Bowl football classic. 1956 - In the Peanuts comic strip, Snoopy walked on two legs for the first time. 1961 - "Mr. Ed" debuted. The show would run for six years. 1970 - "All My Children" premiered on ABC. 1972 - U.S. President Richard M. Nixon ordered the development of the space shuttle. 1987 - U.S. President Ronald Reagan underwent prostate surgery. 1993 - The state of Washington executed Westley Allan Dodd. It was America's first legal hanging since 1965. Dodd was an admitted child sex killer. 1996 - Yahya Ayyash, a member of the Hamas in Israel, is killed by a booby-trapped cellular phone. 1998 - U.S. Representative Sonny Bono died in skiing accident. 2002 - A 15 year-old student pilot, Charles Bishop, crashed a small plane into a building in Tampa, FL. Bishop was about to begin a flying lesson when he took off without permission and without an instructor. If Today is your Birthday you share your special day with: Stephen Decatur 1779 Edmund Ruffin 1794 Jeannette Piccard 1895 George Reeves 1914 Al Blozis 1919 Erica Morini 1919 Jean-Pierre Aumont 1911 Jane Wyman 1917 - Actress Sam Phillips 1920 Buddy Young 1926 W.D. Snodgrass 1926 Fred Glover 1928 Walter 'Fritz' Mondale 1928 Robert Duvall 1930 Alvin Ailey 1931 Chuck Noll 1932 Johnny Adams 1932 Francois d'Aulan 1932 Earl Battey 1935 Lindsay Crosby 1938 Chuck McKinley 1941 Wayne Rutledge 1942 Sam Wyche 1945 Diane Keaton 1946 Ted Lange 1947 Pamela Sue Martin 1953 Clancy Brown 1959 Suzy Amis 1961 Iris Dement 1961 Marilyn Manson 1970 - Singer Bradley Cooper 1975 - Actor Tags: almanac