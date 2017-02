Living in the Bay Area requires some serious resourcefulness and there is a group of people who are pretty used to that: jazz musicians.

One artist has been playing here for over 50 years by putting together a patchwork of gigs with a special set of skills. His name is Noel Jewkes. Reporter Davis Ross went up to Marin county to get his story.

Noel Jewkes has a regular gig every Tuesday night at the Sausalito Seahorse in Marin County.

This piece originally aired in November 2008.