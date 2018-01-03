'Jeopardy' Contestant Loses Money Over 'Gangsta' Question

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. We've all mispronounced a word, but it probably didn't cost this much. On "Jeopardy!" this week, one of the clues asked for a mashup of Coolio and John Milton. A contestant buzzed in...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

NICK SPICHER: What is "Gangster's Paradise Lost"?

CHANG: Alex Trebek gave it to him, but the judges said no.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: You said gangster's instead of gangsta's.

CHANG: The contestant lost $3,200 dollars. Coolio later told TMZ the word with the E-R will always get you in trouble. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.