'Jeopardy' Contestant Loses Money Over 'Gangsta' Question

Originally published on January 3, 2018 5:11 am
AILSA CHANG, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. We've all mispronounced a word, but it probably didn't cost this much. On "Jeopardy!" this week, one of the clues asked for a mashup of Coolio and John Milton. A contestant buzzed in...
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")
NICK SPICHER: What is "Gangster's Paradise Lost"?
CHANG: Alex Trebek gave it to him, but the judges said no.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: You said gangster's instead of gangsta's.
CHANG: The contestant lost $3,200 dollars. Coolio later told TMZ the word with the E-R will always get you in trouble. It's MORNING EDITION.