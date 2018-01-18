Jesús U. BettaWork on the ups and downs of figuring out his comedy act in public

  • Courtesy of Jesús U. BettaWork

On stage you can find comedian Jesús U. BettaWork dressed in gold sequins, dancing, and telling jokes with vaudevillian and burlesque flair.

But he only started doing stand-up five years ago. He spoke with KALW’s Jen Chien about the ups and downs of becoming a comic.

"I know that feeling of forced laughter, and that's pretty painful. As painful as it is as a performer, I prefer the silence to forced laughter."

Jesús U. BettaWork will be performing at Donde Esta Mi Comedy at Strut in the Castro on Sunday, January 21.

 

