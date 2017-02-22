John Adams @ 70 ~ Bernal Hill Players ~ SF Girls Chorus ~ Pinchas Zukerman ~ 'Eat, Pray, Laugh!’

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with composer John Adams in celebration of his 70th birthday, and the performances this week of Adams' work ‘Scheherazade.2’, subtitled a ‘Dramatic Symphony for Violin and Orchestra’, with violin soloist Leila Josefowicz, and conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas.

From the Bernal Hill Players, flutist Martha Rodríguez-Salazar and pianist Jennifer Peringer stop by to discuss the ensemble’s new CD ‘Neighborhoods of Mexico City’, which will be released during a concert at Old First, this coming Sunday, February 26 at 4pm. Part of a sister city project called ‘S.F./D.F: Music of Two Cities’, it involves commissioning composers from both San Francisco and Mexico City to write pieces inspired by neighborhoods of their respective cities.

Organist Paul Vasile and artistic director Lisa Bielawa stop by to share details about performances by the San Francisco Girls Chorus, this coming weekend in San Francisco (Feb 25) and Oakland (Feb 26), of ‘Out of Darkness’, a program with music by Felix Mendelssohn, Francis Poulenc, Johannes Brahms, Edvard Grieg, Arvo Pärt and others.

Also, a conversation with Daniel Levenstein, director of Chamber Music San Francisco, about performances by violinist Pinchas Zukerman with pianist Angela Cheng, this weekend in San Francisco, Walnut Creek and Palo Alto.

Plus, Bay Area native and comedian Alicia Dattner joins us to talk about her show ‘Eat, Pray, Laugh!’, currently at The Marsh in Berkeley, in which she leaves the safety of her identity as a comedian in San Francisco for a three-month solo adventure across India, in search of self.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, February 23 at 1pm.