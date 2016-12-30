KALW Almanac: Fri. Dec. 30, 2016

Today Friday, 30th of December of 2016 is the 365th day of the year. There is one day, and one second, remaining until the end of 2016. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25 am and sunset will be at 5:01 pm. Today we will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:13 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:56 am

and the next high tide will be at 11:32 am.

The first low tide will be at 5:31 am

and the next low tide at 6:14 pm.

First Quarter Moon on Thursday the 5th of January of 2017 at 11:47 am

Full Moon on Thursday the 12th of January of 2017 at 3:34 am

Last Quarter Moon on Thursday the 19th of January of 2017 at 2:14 pm

New Moon on Friday the 27th of January of 2017 at 4:07 pm

Today is...

Bacon Day

No Interruptions Day

Falling Needles Family Fest day

National Bicarbonate Of Soda Day

It's also...

Day of the Declaration of Slovakia as an Independent Ecclesiastic Province (Slovakia)

Rizal Day (Philippines)

The fifth day of Kwanzaa.

The sixth of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

and the seventh night of Hannukah is tonight at sundown

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Indian-English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)

1873 – Al Smith, American lawyer and politician, 42nd Governor of New York (d. 1944)

1884 – Hideki Tojo, Japanese general and politician, 40th Prime Minister of Japan (d. 1948)

1910 – Paul Bowles, American composer and author (d. 1999)

1914 – Bert Parks, American actor, singer, television personality, and beauty pageant host (d. 1992)

1920 – Jack Lord, American actor and director (d. 1998)

1921 – Rashid Karami, Lebanese lawyer and politician, 32nd Prime Minister of Lebanon (d. 1987)

1925 – Ian MacNaughton, Scottish actor, producer, and director (d. 2002)

1928 – Bo Diddley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1931 – Skeeter Davis, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)

1934 – Del Shannon, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1990)

1934 – Russ Tamblyn, American actor

1935 – Sandy Koufax, American baseball player and sportscaster

1935 – Jack Riley, American actor (d. 2016)

1937 – John Hartford, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2001)

1937 – Paul Stookey, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Felix Pappalardi, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 1983)

1942 – Michael Nesmith, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1942 – Fred Ward, American actor

1945 – Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2012)

1946 – Patti Smith, American singer-songwriter and poet

1953 – Meredith Vieira, American journalist and game show host

1956 – Suzy Bogguss, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Tracey Ullman, English-American actress, singer, director, and screenwriter

1961 – Douglas Coupland, German-Canadian author and playwright

1961 – Sean Hannity, American radio and television host

1975 – Tiger Woods, American golfer

1984 – LeBron James, American basketball player and producer

on this day in history...

1853 – Gadsden Purchase: The United States buys land from Mexico to facilitate railroad building in the Southwest.

1896 – Filipino patriot and reform advocate José Rizal is executed by a Spanish firing squad in Manila.

1919 – Lincoln's Inn in London, England, UK admits its first female bar student.

1922 – The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics is formed.

1927 – The Ginza Line, the first subway line in Asia, opens in Tokyo, Japan.

1936 – The United Auto Workers union stages its first sitdown strike.

1943 – Subhas Chandra Bose raises the flag of Indian independence at Port Blair.

1965 – Ferdinand Marcos becomes President of the Philippines.

1972 – Vietnam War: The United States halts heavy bombing of North Vietnam.

1993 – Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Vatican City and also upgrades to full diplomatic relations with Ireland.

2006 – Former President of Iraq Saddam Hussein is executed.