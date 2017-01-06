KALW Almanac: Fri. Jan. 6, 2017

Today Friday, 6th of January of 2017 is the sixth day of the year. There are 359 days remaining until the end of 2017. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:26 am and sunset will be at 5:07 pm. Today we will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:16 pm.

The first high tide will be at 5:48 am

and the next high tide at 6:34 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:17 pm

and the next low tide at 11:46 pm.

The Moon is 58.1% illuminated, a Waxing Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 322.44° NW

Moon Altitude: -39.37°

Moon Distance: 230518 mi

Next Full Moon: Jan 12, 2017 3:33 am

Next New Moon: Jan 27, 2017 4:07 pm

Next Moonrise: Today 12:39 pm

Today is National Technology Day...

National Cuddle Up Day

National Bean Day

and National Shortbread Day

It's also...

Armed Forces Day in Iraq

Epiphany in Western Christianity

Theophany in some eastern Orthodox churches

Pathet Lao Day in Laos

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1412 – Joan of Arc, French martyr and saint (d. 1431)

1832 – Gustave Doré, French painter and sculptor (d. 1883)

1838 – Max Bruch, German composer and conductor (d. 1920)

1850 – Eduard Bernstein, German theorist and politician (d. 1932)

1878 – Carl Sandburg, American poet and historian (d. 1967)

1880 – Tom Mix, American cowboy and actor (d. 1940)

1882 – Sam Rayburn, American lawyer and politician, 48th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 1961)

1883 – Kahlil Gibran, Lebanese-American poet, painter, and philosopher (d. 1931)

1903 – Maurice Abravanel, Greek-American pianist and conductor (d. 1993)

1912 – Danny Thomas, American actor, comedian, producer and humanitarian; founded St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (d. 1991)

1915 – Alan Watts, English-American philosopher and author (d. 1973)

1923 – Jacobo Timerman, Argentinian journalist and author (d. 1999)

1924 – Earl Scruggs, American banjo player (Flatt and Scruggs) (d. 2012)

1930 – Vic Tayback, American actor (d. 1990)

1931 – E. L. Doctorow, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (d. 2015)

1944 – Bonnie Franklin, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1944 – Alan Stivell, French singer-songwriter and harp player

1946 – Syd Barrett, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)

1947 – Sandy Denny, English singer-songwriter (d. 1978)

1955 – Rowan Atkinson, English actor, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – A. R. Rahman, An Indian composer, singer-songwriter, music producer, musician and philanthropist

1984 – Kate McKinnon, American actress and comedian

1984 – Eric Trump, American businessman and philanthropist

On this day in history...

1066 – Harold Godwinson (or Harold II) is crowned King of England.

1540 – King Henry VIII of England marries Anne of Cleves.

1838 – Alfred Vail demonstrates a telegraph system using dots and dashes (this is the forerunner of Morse code).

1900 – Second Boer War: Having already sieged the fortress at Ladysmith, Boer forces attack it, but are driven back by British defenders.

1907 – Maria Montessori opens her first school and daycare center for working class children in Rome, Italy.

1912 – New Mexico is admitted to the Union as the 47th U.S. state.

1929 – Mother Teresa arrives in Calcutta, India, to begin her work among India's poorest and sick people.

1930 – The first diesel-engined automobile trip is completed, from Indianapolis, Indiana, to New York, New York.

1931 – Thomas Edison signs his last patent application. U.S. Patent 1,908,830 – a Holder for any article to be Electroplated

1947 – Pan American Airlines becomes the first commercial airline to offer a round-the-world ticket.

1974 – In response to the 1973 oil crisis, daylight saving time commences nearly four months early in the United States.

1994 – Nancy Kerrigan is clubbed on the knee at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit.