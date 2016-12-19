KALW Almanac: Mon. Dec. 19, 2016

Today is Monday, the 19th of December of 2016, and it is the 354rd day of the year There are 12 days remaining until the end of 2016. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:21 am and sunset will be at 4:54 pm. Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight. Solar noon will be at 12:08 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:17 am

and the next high tide at 3:23 pm.

The first low tide will be at 9:49 am

and the next low tide at 9:48 pm.

The moon is (71)% illuminated

The lunar phase will be a Waning Gibbous.

The Last Quarter Moon of the month will occur tomorrow Tuesday the 20th of December of 2016

Winter Solstice happens on Wednesday December 21 at 2:44 AM

Channukah begins on Saturday December 24 runs through to Sunday January 1

Kwanzaa begins on Monday December 26 and also continues to Sunday January 1

We will have a New Moon in 9 days on Wednesday the 28th of December of 2016 at 10:53 pm

The First Quarter Moon of the year will fall in 17 days on a Thursday, the 5th of January of 2017 at 11:47 am

and our next Full Moon will also be on a Thursday, the 12th of January of 2017 at 3:34 am

Today is Holly Day

Look for an Evergreen Day

National Hard Candy Day

National Oatmeal Muffin Day

It's also...

Liberation day in Goa, the former Portuguese colony in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1814 -- Edwin Stanton, American Secretary of War under President Lincoln

1888 – Fritz Reiner, Hungarian-American conductor (d. 1963)

1899 – Martin Luther King, Sr., American pastor, missionary, and activist (d. 1984)

1906 – Leonid Brezhnev, Ukrainian-Russian marshal, engineer, and politician, 4th Head of State of the Soviet Union (d. 1982)

1910 – Jean Genet, French author, poet, and playwright (d. 1986)

1915 – Édith Piaf, French singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1963)

1918 – Professor Longhair, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)

1920 – David Susskind, American talk show host and producer (d. 1987)

1940 – Phil Ochs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1941 – Maurice White, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1942 – Cornell Dupree, American guitarist (d. 2011)

1944 – Tim Reid, American actor and director

1944 – Steve Tyrell, American singer-songwriter and producer

1980 – Jake Gyllenhaal, American actor and producer

On this day in history…

1732 Benjamin Franklin began publishing "Poor Richard's Almanac."

1776 Thomas Paine published his first "American Crisis" essay, writing: "These are the times that try men's souls."

1777 Gen. George Washington led his army of about 11,000 men to Valley Forge, Pa., to camp for the winter. 1843 Charles Dickens' Yuletide tale, "A Christmas Carol," was first published in Britain.

1932 BBC World Service begins broadcasting as the BBC Empire Service.

1946 War broke out in Indochina as troops under Ho Chi Minh launched widespread attacks against the French.

1972 The last manned lunar flight, Apollo 17, crewed by Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans, and Harrison Schmitt, returns to Earth.

1974 Nelson Rockefeller is sworn in as Vice President of the United States under President Gerald Ford under the provisions of the twenty-fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1984 The Sino-British Joint Declaration, stating that China would resume the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong and the United Kingdom would restore Hong Kong to China with effect from July 1, 1997 is signed in Beijing, China by Deng Xiaoping and Margaret Thatcher.

1986 Mikhail Gorbachev, leader of the Soviet Union, releases Andrei Sakharov and his wife Yelena Bonner from exile in Gorky.

1995 The United States Government restores federal recognition to the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Native American tribe.

1997 "Titanic," the second highest-grossing movie of all-time, opened in American theaters.

1998 President Bill Clinton was impeached, (the second president to have been impeached) on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice by a divided House of Representatives, which recommended virtually along party lines that the Senate remove the nation's 42nd President from office.