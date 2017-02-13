KALW Almanac: Mon. Feb. 13, 2017

Today Monday, 13th of February of 2017 is the 44th day of the year. There are 321 days remaining until the end of 2017. 631 days (1 year 8 months and 24 days) until Mid-Term Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018. 1359 days (3 years 8 months and 21 days) until the next presidential election Tuesday November 3, 2020. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:00 am and sunset will be at 5:48 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 48 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:24 am

and the next high tide will be at 12:53 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:47 am

and the next low tide at 7:06 pm.

The Moon is 92.9% illuminated; a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 238.71° WSW

Moon Altitude: 37.81°

Moon Distance: 241543 mi

Next New Moon: Feb 26, 2017 at 6:58 am

Next Full Moon: Mar 12, 2017 at 7:53 am

Next Moonset: Today at 8:38 am

Today is...

Clean Out Your Computer Day

Dream Your Sweet Dream Day

Employee Legal Awareness Day

Get a Different Name Day

National Tortellini Day

International Natural Day

Kiss Day

Madly in Love With Me Day

Oatmeal Monday

World Radio Day

Children's Day in Myanmar

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with... 1885 – Bess Truman, American wife of Harry S. Truman, 35th First Lady of the United States (d. 1982) 1888 – Georgios Papandreou, Greek lawyer, economist, and politician, 162nd Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1968) 1903 – Georges Simenon, Belgian-Swiss author (d. 1989) 1910 – William Shockley, English-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1989) 1919 – Tennessee Ernie Ford, American singer and actor (d. 1991) 1923 – Chuck Yeager, American general and pilot; first test pilot to break the sound barrier 1933 – Kim Novak, American actress 1938 – Oliver Reed, English actor (d. 1999) 1942 – Peter Tork, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and actor 1943 – Elaine Pagels, American theologian and academic 1944 – Jerry Springer, English-American television host, actor, and politician, 56th Mayor of Cincinnati 1950 – Peter Gabriel, English singer-songwriter and musician 1961 – Henry Rollins, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor On this day in history... 1635 – The Boston Public Latin School, the first public school in what is now the United States, was founded. 1881 – The feminist newspaper La Citoyenne is first published in Paris by the activist Hubertine Auclert. 1914 – Copyright: In New York City the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers is established to protect the copyrighted musical compositions of its members. 1920 – The Negro National League is formed. 1945 – World War II: Royal Air Force bombers are dispatched to Dresden, Germany to attack the city with a massive aerial bombardment. 1954 – Frank Selvy becomes the only NCAA Division I basketball player ever to score 100 points in a single game. 1955 – Israel obtains four of the seven Dead Sea Scrolls. 1960 – Black college students stage the first of the Nashville sit-ins at three lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee. 2000 – Charles Schulz's final "Peanuts" comic strip ran in Sunday newspapers, the day after the cartoonist died at age 77. 2004 – The Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics announces the discovery of the universe's largest known diamond, white dwarf star BPM 37093. Astronomers named this star "Lucy" after The Beatles' song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds". 2005 – Ray Charles won eight posthumous Grammy awards for his final album, "Genius Loves Company." 2008 – Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd makes a historic apology to the Indigenous Australians and the Stolen Generations. 2011 – For the first time in more than 100 years the Umatilla, an American Indian tribe, are able to hunt and harvest a bison just outside Yellowstone National Park, restoring a centuries-old tradition guaranteed by a treaty signed in 1855. 2012 – Washington became the seventh state to legalize same-sex marriage.