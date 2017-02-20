KALW Almanac: Mon. Feb. 20, 2017

Today Monday, 20th of February of 2017 is the 51st day of the year. There are 314 days remaining until the end of the year The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:51 am and sunset will be at 5:55 pm. Today we will have 11 hours and 4 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:18 am

and the next low tide will be at 1:33 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:23 am

and the next high tide at 8:54 pm.

The Moon is 33.9% illuminated; a Waning Crescent moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 144.44° SE

Moon Altitude: 25.11°

Moon Distance: 250143 mi

Next New Moon: Feb 26, 20176:58 am

Next Full Moon: Mar 12, 20177:53 am

Next Moonset: Today12:44 pm

Today is...

National Love Your Pet Day

National Cherry Pie Day

Presidents Day

It's also...

Day of Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Ukraine

World Day of Social Justice

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1898 – Jimmy Yancey, American blues pianist

1902 – Ansel Adams, American photographer and environmentalist (d. 1984)

1904 – Alexei Kosygin, Russian soldier and politician, 8th Premier of the Soviet Union (d. 1980)

1906 – Gale Gordon, American actor (d. 1995)

1924 – Gloria Vanderbilt, American actress and fashion designer

1925 – Robert Altman, American director and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1927 – Roy Cohn, American lawyer and activist (d. 1986)

1927 – Sidney Poitier, American actor, director, and diplomat

1935 – Ellen Gilchrist American novelist, short story writer, and poet

1937 – Nancy Wilson, American singer and actress

1938 – Richard Beymer, American actor, director, and cinematographer

1941 – Buffy Sainte-Marie, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and producer

1946 – Sandy Duncan, American actress, singer, and dancer

1946 – J. Geils, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Ivana Trump, Czech-American socialite and model

1951 – Gordon Brown, Scottish historian and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1954 – Patty Hearst, American actress and author

1966 – Cindy Crawford, American model and businesswoman

1967 – Kurt Cobain, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1994)

1984 – Trevor Noah, South African comedian, actor, and television host

On this day in history…

1792 President George Washington signed an act creating the U.S. Post Office.

1809 The Supreme Court ruled that the power of the federal government is greater than that of any individual state.

1839 Congress prohibited dueling in the District of Columbia.

1862 William Wallace Lincoln, the 11-year-old son of President Abraham Lincoln and first lady Mary Todd Lincoln, died at the White House, apparently of typhoid fever.

1998 American Tara Lipinski became at age 15 the youngest gold medalist in Winter Olympics history when she won the ladies' figure skating title at Nagano, Japan.