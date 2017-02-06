KALW Almanac: Mon. Feb. 6, 2017

By Kevin Vance 1 hour ago
  • Frozen Yogurt from Arch's Chocolate and vanilla twist frozen yogurt with gooey brownie (undercooked brownie), mini marshmallows and peanut butter sauce. Taken by flickr user Kim (CC BY-SA 2.0)
  • Bob Marley Sheetlet taken by flickr user bowenmurphy (CC BY-NC 2.0)
  • Waitangi by flickr user Kiwi Flickr (CC by 2.0)
Today Monday, the 6th of February of 2017 is the 37th day of the year.

There are 328 days remaining until the end of 2017.

638 days (1 year 8 months and 31 days) until Mid-Term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

1366 days (Tuesday 3 years 8 months and 28 days until the next Presidential election day, Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:08 am 

and the sun will set at 5:40 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 32 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:24 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:34 am 

and the next low tide will be at 2:01 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:03 am 

and the next high tide at 9:10 pm.

Moon: 76.0%

Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:↑ 312.57° NW

Moon Altitude:-19.76°

Moon Distance:229172 mi

Next Full Moon: Feb 10, 2017 4:32 pm

Next New Moon: Feb 26, 2017 6:58 am

Next Moonrise: Today 1:38 pm

Today is Lame Duck Day

Today is National Frozen Yogurt Day

Today is Pay-a-Compliment Day

Today is also…

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation (United Nations)

Ronald Reagan Day (California)

Sami National Day (RussiaFinlandNorway and Sweden)

Waitangi Day, celebrates the founding of New Zealand in 1840.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!  You share this day with…

1756 – Aaron Burr, American colonel and politician, 3rd Vice President of the United States (d. 1836)

·         1895 – Babe Ruth, American baseball player and coach (d. 1948)

·         1911 – Ronald Reagan, American actor and politician, 40th President of the United States (d. 2004)

·         1912 – Eva Braun, German wife of Adolf Hitler (d. 1945)

·         1917 – Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian-American actress and socialite (d. 2016)

·         1931 – Rip Torn, American actor

·         1932 – Camilo Cienfuegos, Cuban soldier and anarchist (d. 1959)

·         1932 – François Truffaut, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

·         1939 – Mike Farrell, American actor, director, and producer

·         1940 – Tom Brokaw, American journalist and author

·         1942 – Sarah Brady, American activist and author (d. 2015)

·         1945 – Bob Marley, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

·         1946 – Richie Hayward, American drummer and songwriter (d. 2010)

·         1946 – Kate McGarrigle, Canadian musician and singer-songwriter (d. 2010)

·         1947 – Bill Staines, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

·         1950 – Natalie Cole, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2015)

·         1955 – Michael Pollan, American journalist, author, and academic

·         1962 – Axl Rose, American singer-songwriter and producer

On this day in history…

1788 – Massachusetts becomes the sixth state to ratify the United States Constitution.

1840 – Signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, establishing New Zealand as a British colony.

1899 – Spanish–American War: The Treaty of Paris, a peace treaty between the United States and Spain, is ratified by the United States Senate.

1918 – British women over the age of 30 get the right to vote.

1952 – Elizabeth II becomes queen regnant of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms upon the death of her father, George VI. At the exact moment of succession, she was in a tree house at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya.

1959 – Jack Kilby of Texas Instruments files the first patent for an integrated circuit.

1988 – Michael Jordan makes his signature slam dunk from the free throw line inspiring Air Jordan and the Jumpman logo

KALW Almanac

A mere 1% of the waning moon will be visible, setting at 5:31pm.