KALW Almanac: Mon. Jan. 16, 2017

Today Monday, 16th of January of 2017 is the 16th day of the year.

There are 349 days remaining until the end of 2017.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23 am

and sunset will be at 5:17 pm

Today we will have 9 hours and 54 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:20 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:49 am

and the next high tide will be at 1:57 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:08 am

and the next low tide at 8:22 pm.

The Moon is 80.6% illuminated, a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction:↑ 240.94° WSW

Moon Altitude:39.11°

Moon Distance:240830 mi

Next New Moon:Jan 27, 2017 at 4:07 pm

Next Full Moon:Feb 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

Next Moonset:Today at 10:08 am

Today is Appreciate a Dragon Day

Book Publishers Day

International Hot and Spicy Food Day

Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

National Day of Service

National Fig Newton Day

National Good Teen Day

National Nothing Day

Prohibition Remembrance Day

Psychiatric Technician's Day

Today is also…

Teacher's Day (Myanmar)

Teachers' Day (Thailand)

Births[edit]

1874 – Robert W. Service, English-Canadian poet and author (d. 1958)

1901 – Fulgencio Batista, Cuban colonel and politician, 9th President of Cuba (d. 1973)

1908 – Ethel Merman, American actress and singer (d. 1984

1932 – Dian Fossey, American zoologist and anthropologist (d. 1985)

1933 – Susan Sontag, American novelist, essayist, and critic (d. 2004)

1934 – Marilyn Horne, American soprano and actress

1935 – A. J. Foyt, American race car driver

1943 – Gavin Bryars, English bassist and composer

1959 – Sade, Nigerian-English singer-songwriter and producer

1962 – Maxine Jones, American R&B singer–songwriter and actress

1974 – Kate Moss, English model and fashion designer

1979 – Aaliyah, American singer and actress (d. 2001)

On this day in history…

1412 – The Medici family is appointed official banker of the Papacy.

1492 – The first grammar of the Spanish language is presented to Queen Isabella I.

1547 – Ivan IV of Russia a.k.a. Ivan the Terrible becomes Czar of Russia.

1605 – The first edition of El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha (Book One of Don Quixote) by Miguel de Cervantes is published in Madrid, Spain.

1707 – The Scottish Parliament ratifies the Act of Union, paving the way for the creation of Great Britain.

1786 – Virginia enacts the Statute for Religious Freedom authored by Thomas Jefferson.

1847 – John C. Frémont is appointed Governor of the new California Territory.

1883 – The Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act, establishing the United States Civil Service, is passed.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton's expedition finds the magnetic South Pole.

1919 – Temperance movement: The United States ratifies the Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, authorizing Prohibition in the United States one year after ratification.

1920 – The League of Nations holds its first council meeting in Paris, France.

1938 – Benny Goodman and his band performed in concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City

1964 – Hello, Dolly! opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 2,844 performances.

1970 – Buckminster Fuller receives the Gold Medal award from the American Institute of Architects.

1979 – The last Iranian Shah flees Iran with his family for good and relocates to Egypt.

1991 – Coalition Forces go to war with Iraq, beginning the Gulf War.

1992 – El Salvador officials and rebel leaders sign the Chapultepec Peace Accords in Mexico City, Mexico ending the 12-year Salvadoran Civil War that claimed at least 75,000 lives.

2002 – The UN Security Council unanimously establishes an arms embargo and the freezing of assets of Osama bin Laden, al-Qaeda, and the remaining members of the Taliban.

2003 – The Space Shuttle Columbia takes off for mission STS-107 which would be its final one. Columbia disintegrated 16 days later on re-entry.

2006 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is sworn in as Liberia's new president. She becomes Africa's first female elected head of state.