KALW Almanac: Mon. Jan. 2, 2017

Today Monday, the 2nd of January of 2017 is the second day of the year. There are 363 days remaining until the end of the year. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:26 am and sunset will be at 5:04 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:15 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:50 am

and the next high tide will be at 1:38 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:44 am

and the next low tide at 8:12 pm.

The Moon is 17.5% illuminated; a Waxing Crescent moon

Next Full Moon: Jan 12, 2017 3:33 am

Next New Moon: Jan 27, 2017 4:07 pm

Next Moonrise: Today 10:16 am

Today is "Thank God It's Monday" Day

55-MPH Speed Limit Day

Happy Mew Year for Cats Day

National Buffet Day

National Cream Puff Day

National Motivation and Inspiration Day

National Personal Trainer Awareness Day

National Run it Up the Flagpole and See if Anybody Salutes It Day

National Science Fiction Day

National Weigh-In Day

Swiss Cheese Day!

It's also...

Ancestry Day in Haiti

Berchtold's Day in Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Alsace

Blacks and Whites' Carnival, January 2–7 in southern Colombia

Carnival of Riosucio, January 2–8 celebrated every 2 years in Riosucio, Colombia

Carnival Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Funaoroshi in Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan

Kakizome in Japan

The second day of New Year: a holiday in Kazakhstan, Macedonia, Mauritius, Montenegro, New Zealand, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine

New Year Holiday in Scotland

Kaapse Klopse in Cape Town, South Africa

Nyinlong in Bhutan

Victory of Armed Forces Day in Cuba

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1909 – Barry Goldwater, American general and politician (d. 1998)

1920 – Isaac Asimov, Russian-American chemist, author, and academic (d. 1992)

1935 – Lolo Soetoro, Indonesian geographer and academic (d. 1987)

1936 – Roger Miller, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 1992)

1942 – Dennis Hastert, American educator and politician, 59th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1944 – Norodom Ranariddh, Cambodian field marshal and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia

1956 – Lynda Barry, American cartoonist and author

1968 – Cuba Gooding, Jr., American actor and producer

On this day in history...

1492 – The leader of the last Arab stronghold in Spain surrendered to Spanish forces loyal to King Ferdinand II and Queen Isabella I.

1788 – Georgia became the fourth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

1905 – Russo-Japanese War: The Russian garrison surrenders at Port Arthur, China.

1920 – The second Palmer Raid takes place with another 6,000 suspected communists and anarchists arrested and held without trial. These raids take place in several U.S. cities.

1942 – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) convicts 33 members of a German spy ring headed by Fritz Joubert Duquesne in the largest espionage case in United States history—the Duquesne Spy Ring.

1959 – Luna 1, the first spacecraft to reach the vicinity of the Moon and to orbit the Sun, is launched by the Soviet Union.

1965 – The New York Jets signed University of Alabama quarterback Joe Namath for a reported $400,000.

1967 – Ronald Reagan sworn in as Governor of California

1974 – United States President Richard Nixon signs a bill lowering the maximum U.S. speed limit to 55 MPH in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.

1991 – Sharon Pratt Dixon was sworn in as mayor of Washington, D.C., becoming the first African-American woman to head a city of Washington's size and prominence.