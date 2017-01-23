KALW Almanac: Mon. Jan. 23, 2017

Today Monday, the 23rd of January of 2017 is the 23rd day of the year. There are 342 days remaining until the end of 2017. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:19 am and sunset will be at 5:25 pm. Today we will have 10 hours and 6 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:46 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:00 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:58 am

and the next high tide at 10:08 pm.

The Moon is only 18.5% illuminated; a Waning Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 127.02° SE

Moon Altitude: 14.53°

Moon Distance: 250740 mi

Next New Moon: Jan 27, 2017 at 4:07 pm

Next Full Moon: Feb 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

Next Moonset: Today at 2:06 pm

Today is Better Business Communication Day

Community Manager Appreciation Day

Measure Your Feet Day

National Handwriting Day

National Pie Day

National Rhubarb Pie Day

Snowplow Mailbox Hockey Day

It's also...

Bounty Day (Pitcairn Islands)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Jayanti (Orissa, Tripura, and West Bengal, India)

World Freedom Day (Taiwan and South Korea)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1737 – John Hancock, American general and politician, 1st Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1793)

1783 – Stendhal, French writer

1832 – Édouard Manet, French painter (d. 1883)

1884 – George McManus, American cartoonist (d. 1954)

1898 – Randolph Scott, American actor (d. 1987)

1898 – Sergei Eisenstein, Russian film director.

1910 – Django Reinhardt, Belgian guitarist and composer (d. 1953)

1919 – Ernie Kovacs, American actor and game show host (d. 1962)

1930 – Derek Walcott, Saint Lucian poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate

1939 – Ed Roberts, American disability rights activist (d. 1995)

1943 – Gary Burton, American vibraphone player and composer

1950 – Danny Federici, American organ, glockenspiel, and accordion player (d. 2008)

1964 – Jonatha Brooke, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

On this day in history...

1546 – Having published nothing for eleven years, François Rabelais publishes the Tiers Livre, his sequel to Gargantua and Pantagruel.

1789 – Georgetown University was established in present-day Washington, D.C.Georgetown University was established in present-day Washington, D.C.

1846 – Slavery in Tunisia is abolished.

1849 – English-born Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman in America to receive a medical degree, from the Medical Institution of Geneva, N.Y.English-born Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman in America to receive a medical degree, from the Medical Institution of Geneva, N.Y.

1941 – Charles Lindbergh testifies before the U.S. Congress and recommends that the United States negotiate a neutrality pact with Adolf Hitler.

1950 – The Knesset resolves that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

1957 – American inventor Walter Frederick Morrison sells the rights to his flying disc to the Wham-O toy company, which later renames it the "Frisbee".

1962 – Tony Bennett recorded "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" in New York for Columbia Records.

1964 – The 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, prohibiting the use of poll taxes in national elections, is ratified.

1968 – North Korea seized the U.S. Navy ship the USS Pueblo, charging it had intruded into the communist nation's territorial waters on a spying mission. The crew was held for 11 months.

1973 – United States President Richard Nixon announces that a peace accord has been reached in Vietnam.

1977 – The TV mini-series "Roots," based on the Alex Haley novel, began airing on ABC.

1986 – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its first members: Little Richard, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.

1997 – Madeleine Albright becomes the first woman to serve as United States Secretary of State.

1998 – Netscape announced Mozilla, with the intention to release Communicator code as open source.

2003 – A very weak signal from Pioneer 10 is detected for the last time, but no usable data can be extracted.