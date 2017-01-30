KALW Almanac: Mon. Jan. 30, 2017

Monday, 30th of January of 2017 is the 30th day of the year. There are 335 days remaining until the end of the year 645 days until Mid-Term Elections 1373 days until the next Presidential Election The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:14 am and sunset will be at 5:32 pm. Today we will have 10 hours and 18 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.



The first high tide was at 1:31 am

and the next high tide will be at 12:43 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:35 am

and the next low tide at 7:05 pm.

The Moon is currently 7.1% illuminated

A Waxing Crescent Moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 62.68° ENE

Moon Altitude: -42.45°

Moon Distance: 236690 mi

Next Full Moon: Feb 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

Next New Moon: Feb 26, 2017 at 6:58 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 8:54 am

Today is Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

National Croissant Day

National Escape Day

National Inane Answering Message Day

Yodel for Your Neighbors Day

It's also…

Day of Azerbaijani customs (Azerbaijan)

Day of Saudade (Brazil)

Fred Korematsu Day (California, United States)

Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi-related observances:

Martyrs' Day (India)

School Day of Non-violence and Peace (Spain)

Start of the Season for Nonviolence January 30-April 4

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1862 – Walter Damrosch, German-American conductor and composer (d. 1950)

1882 – Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and politician, 32nd President of the United States (d. 1945)

1911 – Roy Eldridge, American jazz trumpet player (d. 1989)

1912 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (d. 1989)

1919 -- Fred Toyosaburo Korematsu, Japanese-American Civil Rights Leader (d. 2006)

1922 – Dick Martin, American comedian, actor, and director (d. 2008)

1927 – Olof Palme, Swedish captain and politician, 26th Prime Minister of Sweden (d. 1986)

1930 – Gene Hackman, American actor

1937 – Vanessa Redgrave, English actress

1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess player and theoretician

1941 – Dick Cheney, American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President of the United States

1942 – Marty Balin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Les Barker, English poet and author

1951 – Phil Collins, English singer-songwriter, drummer, producer, and actor

1962 – Abdullah II of Jordan

1974 – Christian Bale, British actor

On this day in history...

516 BCE – The Second Temple of Jerusalem finishes construction.

1847 – Yerba Buena, California is renamed San Francisco, California.

1948 – Mahatma Gandhi is assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu extremist.

1956 – African-American civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.'s home is bombed in retaliation for the Montgomery Bus Boycott.



1968 – Vietnam War: Tet Offensive launch by forces of the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army against South Vietnam, the United States, and their allies.

1969 – The Beatles' last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.

2003 – The Kingdom of Belgium officially recognizes same-sex marriages.