KALW Almanac: Mon. Jan. 9. 2017

Today Monday, 9th of January of 2017 is the ninth day of the year.
There are 356 days remaining until the end of the year
The sun rose this morning at 7:25 am
and the sun will set at 5:10 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.
The solar noon will be at 12:18 pm.
The next low tide will be at 3:08 pm.
The first high tide will be at 8:17 am
and the next high tide at 10:13 pm.
The Moon is 88.3% illuminated; a Waxing Gibbous moon
Moon Direction:↑ 307.06° NW
Moon Altitude:-16.90°
Moon Distance:225899 mi
Next Full Moon:Jan 12, 20173:33 am
Next New Moon:Jan 27, 20174:07 pm
Next Moonrise:Today2:53 pm
Today is Balloon Ascension Day
International Choreographers Day
National Clean Off Your Desk Day
National Static Electricity Day
It is also…
Martyrs' Day in Panama
National Cassoulet Day in the United States
Non-Resident Indian Day in India
Peace Agreement Day in South Sudan
Republic Day in the Republic of Srpska
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1854 – Lady Randolph Churchill, American-born wife of Lord Randolph Churchill (d. 1921)
1859 – Carrie Chapman Catt, American activist, founded the League of Women Voters and International Alliance of Women (d. 1947)
1901 – Chic Young, American cartoonist (d. 1973)
1908 – Simone de Beauvoir, French philosopher and author (d. 1986)
1913 – Richard Nixon, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 37th President of the United States (d. 1994)
1915 – Fernando Lamas, Argentinian-American actor, singer, and director (d. 1982)
1935 – Bob Denver, American actor (d. 2005)
1941 – Joan Baez, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and activist
1944 – Jimmy Page, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer
1959 – Rigoberta Menchú, Guatemalan activist and politician,
1967 – Dave Matthews, South African-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor and dancet
1982 – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
On this day in history…
-
- 1788 – Connecticut becomes the fifth state to be admitted to the United States.
-
- 1799 – British Prime Minister William Pitt the Younger introduces an income tax of two shillings to the pound to raise funds for Great Britain's war effort in the Napoleonic Wars.
-
- 1806 – Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson receives a state funeral and is interred in St Paul's Cathedral.
-
- 1861 – Mississippi becomes the second state to secede from the Union before the outbreak of the American Civil War.
-
- 1894 – New England Telephone and Telegraph installs the first battery-operated telephone switchboard in Lexington, Massachusetts.
-
- 1916 – World War I: The Battle of Gallipoli concludes with an Ottoman Empire victory when the last Allied forces are evacuated from the peninsula.
-
- 1960 – President of Egypt Gamal Abdel Nasser opens construction on the Aswan Dam by detonating ten tons of dynamite to demolish twenty tons of granite on the east bank of the Nile.
-
- 2007 – Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the original iPhone at a Macworld keynote in San Francisco.