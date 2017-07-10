KALW Almanac ~ Monday July 10, 2017

Today Monday, 10th of July of 2017 is the 191st day of the year

There are 174 days remaining until the end of the year.

484 days until Congressional Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(1 year 3 months and 27 days from today)

1212 days until Presidential Elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 years 3 months and 24 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:57 am

and sunset will be at 8:33 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:15 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:21am

and the next high tide will be at 2:23 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:06 am

and the next low tide at 7:00 pm.

The Moon is 98.3% illuminated; a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction:↑ 225.48° SW

Moon Altitude: 19.88°

Moon Distance: 248203 mi

Next New Moon: July 23, 2017 at 2:45 am

Next Full Moon: August 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

Next Moonset: Today at 7:23 am

Today is… Don't Step on a Bee Day International Town Criers Day National Clerihew Day National Piña Colada Day Pick Blueberries Day Today is also… Armed Forces Day in Mauritania

· Independence Day (Bahamas), celebrates the independence of the Bahamas from the United Kingdom in 1973.

·

· Nikola Tesla Day

·

· Silence Day for Followers of Meher Baba

·

· Statehood Day in Wyoming

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

·

· 1509 – John Calvin, French pastor and theologian (d. 1564)

· 1839 – Adolphus Busch, German brewer, co-founded Anheuser-Busch (d. 1913)

· 1856 – Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American physicist and engineer (d. 1943)

· 1871 – Marcel Proust, French novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1922)

· 1875 – Mary McLeod Bethune, American educator and activist (d. 1955)

· 1882 - Ima Hogg, American society leader, philanthropist, patron and collector of the arts (d. 1975)

· 1902 – Nicolás Guillén, Cuban poet, journalist, and activist (d. 1989)

· 1907 – Blind Boy Fuller, American singer and guitarist (d. 1941)

· 1911 – Terry-Thomas, English comedian and character actor (d. 1990)

· 1911 – Cootie Williams, American trumpeter and bandleader (d. 1985)

· 1914 – Joe Shuster, Canadian-American illustrator, co-created Superman (d. 1992)

· 1920 – David Brinkley, American journalist (d. 2003)

· 1921 – Eunice Kennedy Shriver, American activist, co-founded the Special Olympics (d. 2009)

· 1926 – Fred Gwynne, American actor (d. 1993)

· 1927 – David Dinkins, American soldier and politician, 106th Mayor of New York City

· 1931 – Alice Munro, Canadian short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate

· 1938 – Lee Morgan, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1972)

· 1939 – Mavis Staples, American singer

· 1942 – Sixto Rodriguez, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

· 1947 – Arlo Guthrie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

· 1951 – Cheryl Wheeler, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

· 1958 – Béla Fleck, American banjo player and songwriter

· 1972 – Sofía Vergara, Colombian-American actress and producer

· 1977 – Chiwetel Ejiofor, English actor

· On this day in history…

· 988 – The Norse King Glúniairn recognises Máel Sechnaill mac Domnaill, High King of Ireland, and agrees to pay taxes and accept Brehon Law; the event is considered to be the founding of the city of Dublin.

· 1086 – King Canute IV of Denmark is killed by rebellious peasants.

· 1553 – Lady Jane Grey takes the throne of England.

· 1821 – The United States takes possession of its newly bought territory of Florida from Spain.

· 1890 – Wyoming is admitted as the 44th U.S. state.

· 1913 – The temperature in Death Valley, California, hits 134 °F (57 °C), the highest temperature ever to be recorded on Earth.

· 1925 – Meher Baba begins his silence of 44 years. His followers observe Silence Day on this date in commemoration.

· 1925 – Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, the so-called "Monkey Trial" begins of John T. Scopes, a young high school science teacher accused of teaching evolution in violation of the Butler Act.

· 1938 – Howard Hughes sets a new record by completing a 91-hour airplane flight around the world.

· 1947 – Muhammad Ali Jinnah is recommended as the first Governor-General of Pakistan by the British Prime Minister, Clement Attlee.

· 1962 – Telstar, the world's first communications satellite, is launched into orbit.

· 1966 – The Chicago Freedom Movement, led by Martin Luther King, Jr., holds a rally at Soldier Field in Chicago. As many as 60,000 people attend.

· 1973 – The Bahamas gain full independence within the Commonwealth of Nations.

· 1973 – National Assembly of Pakistan passes a resolution on the recognition of Bangladesh.

· 1991 – Boris Yeltsin takes office as the first elected President of Russia.

· 1992 – In Miami, former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega is sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug and racketeering violations.

· 1997 – In London, scientists report the findings of the DNA analysis of a Neanderthal skeleton which supports the "out of Africa theory" of human evolution, placing an "African Eve" at 100,000 to 200,000 years ago.

· 1998 – Catholic Church sexual abuse cases: The Diocese of Dallas agrees to pay $23.4 million to nine former altar boys who claimed they were sexually abused by Rudolph Kos, a former priest.