KALW Almanac: Thu. Dec. 22, 2016

Today is Thursday, the 22nd of December of 2016, is the 357th day of the year There are nine days remaining until the end of the year. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23 am and sunset will be at 4:56 pm. Today we have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:09 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:41 am

and the next high tide at 7:22 pm.

The only low tide of the day will be at 1:13 pm.

The Moon is 36.1% illuminated; a Waning Crescent

Moonrise Today: 1:16 am↑ 94° East

Moonset Today: 1:11 pm↑ 264° West

We will have a New Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 28th of December of 2016 at 10:53 pm

We'll have the First Quarter Moon of 2017 in 14 days on a Thursday the 5th of January at 11:47 am

A Full Moon will rise in 21 days also on a Thursday the 12th of January of 2017 at 3:34 am

and the Last Quarter Moon of the month will show in 28 days on Thursday the 19th of January of 2017 at 2:14 pm

Many festivals celebrating yesterday's Winter Solstice continue today...

Chanukah begins on Saturday December 24 runs through to Sunday January 1

Christmas will fall on Sunday December 25, and

Kwanzaa begins on Monday December 26 and also continues to Sunday January 1

Today is Abilities Day

National Cookie Exchange Day

National Date Nut Bread Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Vietnam

Mother's Day in Indonesia

National Mathematics Day in India

Teachers' Day in Cuba

Unity Day in Zimbabwe

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You, You get to share birthday cake with…



1883 – Edgard Varèse, French-American composer (d. 1965)

1887 – Srinivasa Ramanujan, Indian mathematician and theorist (d. 1920)

1901 – Andre Kostelanetz, Russian-American conductor and composer (d. 1980)

1905 – Kenneth Rexroth, American poet, translator, and academic (d. 1982)

1912 – Lady Bird Johnson, American beautification activist; 38th First Lady of the United States (d. 2007)

1915 – Barbara Billingsley, American actress (d. 2010)

1917 – Gene Rayburn, American game show host and actor (d. 1999)

1945 – Diane Sawyer, American journalist

1949 – Maurice Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2003)

1949 – Robin Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2012)

The two Brothers Gibb, The Bee Gees...1949 – Maurice Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2003)1949 – Robin Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2012)

Wes "Scoop" Nisker, Bay Area Journalist, Voice on the Radio, Buddhist Teacher, and Brilliant Funny-Guy who said, "If you don't like the news, go out and make some of your own!"

1962 – Ralph Fiennes, English actor best known for his role as He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named…no, the other one… Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter films

1970 – Rafael Edward Cruz of Calgary, Alberta, Canada best known as Ted Cruz, American lawyer and politician

and on this day in history...

1807 – The Embargo Act, forbidding trade with all foreign countries, is passed by the U.S. Congress, at the urging of President Thomas Jefferson.



1808 – Ludwig van Beethoven conducts and performs in concert at the Theater an der Wien, Vienna, with the premiere of his Fifth Symphony, Sixth Symphony, Fourth Piano Concerto (performed by Beethoven himself) and Choral Fantasy (with Beethoven at the piano).

1894 – The Dreyfus affair begins in France, when Alfred Dreyfus is wrongly convicted of treason.

1937 – The Lincoln Tunnel opens to traffic in New York City.

1965 – In the United Kingdom, a 70 mph speed limit is applied to all rural roads including motorways for the first time.

1978 – The pivotal Third Plenum of the 11th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is held in Beijing, with Deng Xiaoping reversing Mao-era policies to pursue a program for Chinese economic reform.

1984 – Bernhard Goetz shoots four would-be muggers on an express train in Manhattan section of New York, New York.

1987 – In Zimbabwe, the political parties ZANU and ZAPU reach an agreement that ends the violence in the Matabeleland region known as the Gukurahundi.

1989 – Communist President of Romania Nicolae Ceaușescu is overthrown by Ion Iliescu after days of bloody confrontations. The deposed dictator and his wife flee Bucharest in a helicopter as protesters erupt in cheers.

1989 – Berlin's Brandenburg Gate re-opens after nearly 30 years, effectively ending the division of East and West Germany.

1990 – Lech Wałęsa is elected President of Poland.

2010 – The repeal of the Don't ask, don't tell policy, the 17-year-old policy banning Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual people from serving openly in the United States military, is signed into law by President Barack Obama.

2015 – SpaceX lands a first stage Falcon 9 rocket on ground, after reaching Low Earth orbit at 1:40 UTC for the first time in history.