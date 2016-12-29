KALW Almanac: Thu. Dec. 29, 2016

December 29 is the 364th day of the year There are two days remaining until the end of the year. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25 am and sunset will be at 5:00 pm. Today we will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:13 pm. The first high tide was at 12:21 am and the next high tide will be at 10:56 am. The first low tide was at 4:54 am and the next low tide will be at 5:40 pm. We just had a New Moon late last night The Moon is 0.2% illuminated The current phase is Near New Moon, now a Waxing Crescent Moon Direction: ? 96.94° E Moon Altitude: -23.44° Moon Distance: 247821 mi Next Moonrise: Today7:30 am Next Full Moon: Jan 12, 2017 3:33 am Next New Moon: Jan 27, 2017 4:07 pm NATIONAL PEPPER POT DAY TICK TOCK DAY December 29 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics) Constitution Day (Ireland) Independence Day (Mongolia) The fourth day of Kwanzaa (United States) The fifth day of Christmas (Western Christianity) The sixth night of Hanuka If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with... 1800 – Charles Goodyear, American chemist and engineer (d. 1860) 1808 – Andrew Johnson, American general and politician, 17th President of the United States (d. 1875) 1917 – Tom Bradley, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 38th Mayor of Los Angeles (d. 1998) 1923 – Cheikh Anta Diop, Senegalese historian, anthropologist, and physicist (d. 1986) 1936 – Mary Tyler Moore, American actress and producer 1938 – Jon Voight, American actor and producer 1943 – Rick Danko, Canadian singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 1999) 1946 – Marianne Faithfull, English singer-songwriter and actress 1959 – Paula Poundstone, American comedian and author On this day in history... 1845 – In accordance with International Boundary delimitation, the United States annexes the Republic of Texas, following the manifest destiny doctrine. The Republic of Texas, which had been independent since the Texas Revolution of 1836, is thereupon admitted as the 28th U.S. state. 1851 – The first American YMCA opens in Boston, Massachusetts. 1860 – The launch of HMS Warrior, with her combination of screw propeller, iron hull and iron armour, renders all previous warships obsolescent. 1890 – Wounded Knee Massacre on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, 300 Lakota killed by the United States 7th Cavalry Regiment. 1911 – Sun Yat-sen becomes the provisional President of the Republic of China; he formally takes office on January 1, 1912. 1916 – A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, the first novel by James Joyce, was first published as a book by an American publishing house B. W. Huebschis after it had been serialized in The Egoist (1914–15). 1937 – The Irish Free State is replaced by a new state called Ireland with the adoption of a new constitution. 1949 – KC2XAK of Bridgeport, Connecticut becomes the first Ultra high frequency (UHF) television station to operate a daily schedule. 1989 – Czech writer, philosopher and dissident Václav Havel is elected the first post-communist President of Czechoslovakia. 1996 – Guatemala and leaders of Guatemalan National Revolutionary Unity sign a peace accord ending a 36-year civil war. 2011 – Samoa and Tokelau skip straight to December 31 when moving from one side of the International Date Line to another.