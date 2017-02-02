KALW Almanac: Thu. Feb. 2, 2017

Today Thursday, 2nd of February of 2017 is the 33rd day of the year. There are 332 days remaining until the end of the year 642 days (1 year 9 months and 4 days) until Mid-Term Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018. 1370 days (3 years 9 months and 1 day) until the next presidential election on Tuesday November 3, 2020. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12 am and sunset will be at 5:36 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 24 minutes of daylight today.

Solar noon will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide will be at 3:27 am

and the next high tide at 3:36 pm.

The first low tide will be at 9:25 am

and the next low tide at 9:18 pm.

The Moon is 32.2% illuminated; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 14.56° NNE

Moon Altitude: -46.71°

Moon Distance: 231993 mi

Next Full Moon: Feb 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

Next New Moon: Feb 26, 2017 at 6:58 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 10:41 am

Today is California Kiwifruit Day

Candlemas

Crêpe Day

Groundhog Day

Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Heavenly Hash Day

Hedgehog Day

Marmot Day

Self Renewal Day

Sled Dog Day

World Play Your Ukulele Day

World Wetlands Day

Today is also...

Anniversary of Treaty of Tartu in Estonia

Celebration of Yemanja in the Candomblé faith, celebrated by descendants of slaves in Brazil

Our Lady of Navigators in Brazil

Our Lady of the Candles for Filipino Catholics

Virgin of Candelaria in Tenerife, Spain

Bun Day in Iceland

Fastelavn in Denmark and Norway

Nickanan Night in Cornwall, England

Rosenmontag in Germany

Constitution Day in The Philippines

Day of Youth in Azerbaijan

Inventor's Day in Thailand

World Wetlands Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1669 – Louis Marchand, French organist and composer (d. 1732)

1875 – Fritz Kreisler, Austrian-American violinist and composer (d. 1962)

1882 – James Joyce, Irish novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1941)

1901 – Jascha Heifetz, Lithuanian-born American violinist and educator (d. 1987)

1905 – Ayn Rand, Russian-born American novelist and philosopher (d. 1982)

1911 – Jussi Bjorling, Swedish tenor

1915 – Abba Eban, South African-Israeli politician and diplomat, 1st Israel Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2002)

1923 – James Dickey, American poet and author (d. 1997)

1923 – Liz Smith, American journalist and author

1924 – Sonny Stitt, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1982)

1925 – Elaine Stritch, American actress and singer (d. 2014)

1926 – Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, French academic and politician, 20th President of France

1927 – Stan Getz, American saxophonist (d. 1991)

1931 – Judith Viorst, American journalist and author

1932 – Arthur Lyman, American jazz vibraphone and marimba player (d. 2002)

1933 – Orlando "Cachaíto" López, Cuban bassist and composer (d. 2009)

1937 – Tom Smothers, American comedian, actor, and activist

1942 – Graham Nash, English-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Farrah Fawcett, American actress and producer (d. 2009)

1954 – Christie Brinkley, American actress, model, and businesswoman

1963 – Eva Cassidy, American singer and guitarist (d. 1996)

On this day in history…

1536 The Argentine city of Buenos Aires was founded.

1653 New Amsterdam - now New York City - was incorporated.

1848 The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed, ending the Mexican War.

1848 California Gold Rush: The first ship with Chinese immigrants arrives in San Francisco.

1876 The National League of Professional Base Ball Clubs was formed in New York.

1887 Punxsutawney, Pa., held its first Groundhog Day festival.

1901 Funeral of Queen Victoria.

1913 Grand Central Terminal is opened in New York City.

1920 The Tartu Peace Treaty is signed between Estonia and Russia.

1922 The James Joyce novel "Ulysses" was published in Paris on the author's 40th birthday.

1925 Serum run to Nome: Dog sleds reach Nome, Alaska with diphtheria serum, inspiring the Iditarod race.

1935 Leonarde Keeler administers polygraph tests to two murder suspects, the first time polygraph evidence was admitted in U.S. courts.

1942 The Osvald Group is responsible for the first, active event of anti-Nazi resistance in Norway, to protest the inauguration of Vidkun Quisling.

1943 World War II: The Battle of Stalingrad comes to an end when Soviet troops accept the surrender of the last German troops in the city.

1979 Punk rock musician Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols died of a drug overdose at age 21.

1980 Reports surface that the FBI is targeting allegedly corrupt Congressmen in the Abscam operation.

1987 After the 1986 People Power Revolution, the Philippines enacts a new constitution.

1989 Soviet war in Afghanistan: The last Soviet armoured column leaves Kabul.

1990 F. W. de Klerk announces the unbanning of the African National Congress and promises to release Nelson Mandela.

2000 First digital cinema projection in Europe (Paris) realized by Philippe Binant with the DLP CINEMA technology developed by Texas Instruments.

2007 The world's leading climate scientists said global warming has begun, is "very likely" caused by humans and will be unstoppable for centuries.

2008 French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former supermodel Carla Bruni were married at the presidential Elysee Palace.