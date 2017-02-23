KALW Almanac: Thu. Feb. 23, 2017

Today Thursday, 23rd of February of 2017 is the 54th day of the year. There are 311 days remaining until the end of the year The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:48 am and sunset will be at 5:58 pm. Today we will have 11 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:23 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:59 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:40 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:57 am

and the next high tide at 10:44 pm.

The Moon is 10.3% illuminated; a Waning Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 115.79° ESE

Moon Altitude: 3.15°

Moon Distance: 243549 mi

Next New Moon: Feb 26, 2017 at 6:58 am

Next Full Moon: Mar 12, 2017 at 7:53 am

Next Moonset: Today at 3:18 pm

Today is…

Curling is Cool Day

Diesel Engine Day

Digital Learning Day

International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day

National Banana Bread Day

National Chili Day

National Rationalization Day

Play Tennis Day

The Great American Spit Out

World Understanding and Peace Day

It's also…

Mashramani-Republic Day in Guyana

Meteņi in Latvia

National Day in Brunei

Defender of the Fatherland Day in Russia

Defender of the Fatherland and Armed Forces day in Belarus

Terminalia held in honor of Terminus in Ancient Rome

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1685 – George Frideric Handel, German-English organist and composer (d. 1759)

1868 – W. E. B. Du Bois, American sociologist, historian, and activist (d. 1963)

1904 – William L. Shirer, American journalist and historian (d. 1993)

1940 – Peter Fonda, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1944 – Johnny Winter, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2014)

1954 – Viktor Yushchenko, Ukrainian captain and politician, 3rd President of Ukraine

1965 – Michael Dell, American businessman

1983 – Aziz Ansari, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1994 – Dakota Fanning, American actress

On this day in history...

1455 – Traditional date for the publication of the Gutenberg Bible, the first Western book printed with movable type.

1898 – Émile Zola is imprisoned in France after writing "J'accuse", a letter accusing the French government of antisemitism and wrongfully imprisoning Captain Alfred Dreyfus.

1903 – Cuba leases Guantánamo Bay to the United States "in perpetuity".

1917 – First demonstrations in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The beginning of the February Revolution (March 8th in the Gregorian calendar).

1927 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill by Congress establishing the Federal Radio Commission (later replaced by the Federal Communications Commission) which was to regulate the use of radio frequencies in the United States.

1941 – Plutonium is first produced and isolated by Dr. Glenn T. Seaborg.

1942 – World War II: Japanese submarines fire artillery shells at the coastline near Santa Barbara, California.

1974 – The Symbionese Liberation Army demands $4 million more to release kidnap victim Patty Hearst.

1983 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency announces its intent to buy out and evacuate the dioxin-contaminated community of Times Beach, Missouri.