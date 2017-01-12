KALW Almanac: Thu. Jan. 12, 2017

Today Thursday, 12th of January of 2017 is the 12th day of the year.

There are 353 days remaining until the end of 2017

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24 am

and the sun will set at 5:13 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 49 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:19 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:33 am

and the next low tide will be at 5:28 pm.

The only high tide of the day will be at 10:44 am.

The Moon is currently 99.9%, a Near Full Moon, now a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction:↑ 274.78° W

Moon Altitude:23.25°

Moon Distance:228107 mi

Next New Moon: Jan 27, 2017 at 4:07 pm

Next Full Moon: Feb 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

Next Moonset: Today at 7:22 am

Today is Curried Chicken Day

Feast of Fabulous Wild Men Day

Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day

International Kiss a Ginger Day

National Marzipan Day

National Pharmacist Day

Stick To Your New Year's Resolution Day

Work Harder Day

It’s also…

Memorial Day in Turkmenistan

Prosecutor General's Day in Russia

National Youth Day in India

Zanzibar Revolution Day in Tanzania

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1729 – Edmund Burke, Irish philosopher, academic, and politician (d. 1797)

1893 – Hermann Göring, German commander, pilot, and politician, Minister President of Prussia (d. 1946)

1904 – Mississippi Fred McDowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1972)

1905 – Tex Ritter, American actor and singer (d. 1974)

1916 – P. W. Botha, South African politician, 8th Prime Minister of South Africa (d. 2006)

1916 – Jay McShann, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2006)

1918 – Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Indian-Dutch guru and educator (d. 2008)

1923 – Ira Hayes, American marine who raised the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima (d. 1955)

1942 – Bernardine Dohrn, American activist and academic

1946 – George Duke, American keyboard player, composer, and educator (d. 2013)

1951 – Rush Limbaugh, American talk show host and author

1954 – Howard Stern, American radio host, actor, and author

1957 – John Lasseter, American animator, director, and producer

1958 – Christiane Amanpour, English-born Iranian-American journalist

1964 – Jeff Bezos, American computer scientist and businessman, founded Amazon.com

On this day in history…

1866 – The Royal Aeronautical Society is formed in London.

1908 – A long-distance radio message is sent from the Eiffel Tower for the first time.

1915 – The United States House of Representatives rejects a proposal to give women the right to vote.

1921 – Acting to restore confidence in baseball after the Black Sox Scandal, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis is elected as Major League Baseball's first commissioner.

1966 – Lyndon B. Johnson states that the United States should stay in South Vietnam until Communist aggression there is ended.

1967 – Dr. James Bedford becomes the first person to be cryonically preserved with intent of future resuscitation.

1969 – The New York Jets of the American Football League defeat the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League to win Super Bowl III in what is considered to be one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

1970 – Biafra capitulates, ending the Nigerian Civil War.

1971 – The Harrisburg Seven: Rev. Philip Berrigan and five other activists are indicted on charges of conspiring to kidnap Henry Kissinger and of plotting to blow up the heating tunnels of federal buildings in Washington, D.C.

1976 – The United Nations Security Council votes 11–1 to allow the Palestine Liberation Organization to participate in a Security Council debate (without voting rights).

1986 – Space Shuttle program: Congressman Bill Nelson lifts off from Kennedy Space Center aboard Columbia on mission STS-61-C as a Mission Specialist.

1991 – Persian Gulf War: An act of the U.S. Congress authorizes the use of American military force to drive Iraq out of Kuwait.

1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning.

2001 – Downtown Disney opens to the public as part of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

2004 – The world's largest ocean liner, RMS Queen Mary 2, makes its maiden voyage