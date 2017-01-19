KALW Almanac: Thu. Jan. 19, 2017

Today Thursday, 19th of January of 2017 is the 19th day of the year.

There are 346 days remaining until the end of 2017.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22 am

and the sun will set at 5:20 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:21 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:59 am

and the next high tide will be at 5:19 pm.

The first low tide will be at 11:25 am

and the next low tide at 10:51 pm.

The Moon is 53.5% illuminated; a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction:↑ 174.07° S

Moon Altitude:45.30°

Moon Distance:249235 mi

Next New Moon:Jan 27, 2017 at 4:07 pm

Next Full Moon:Feb 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

Next Moonset:Today at 11:43 am

Today is Artist as Outlaw Day

Brew a Potion Day

Get to Know Your Customer Day

Good Memory Day

National Popcorn Day

New Friends Day

Tenderness Toward Existence Day

Tin Can Day

Women's Healthy Weight Day

Today is also…

Feast of Sultán (Sovereignty), first day of the 17th month of the Bahá'í calendar (Bahá'í Faith) (only if Nowruz falls on March 21, otherwise the dates shifts)

Kokborok Day (Tripura, India)

Theophany / Epiphany (Eastern and Oriental Orthodoxy), and its related observances:

Timkat, or 20 during Leap Year (Ethiopian Orthodox)

Vodici or Baptism of Jesus (Republic of Macedonia)

If Today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with...

1807 – Robert E. Lee, American general and academic (d. 1870)

1809 – Edgar Allan Poe, American short story witer, poet, and critic (d. 1849)

1839 – Paul Cézanne, French painter (d. 1906)

1887 – Alexander Woollcott, American actor, playwright, and critic (d. 1943)

1914 – Lester Flatt, American bluegrass singer-songwriter, guitarist, and mandolin player (d. 1979)

1920 – Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, Peruvian politician and diplomat, 135th Prime Minister of Peru

1921 – Patricia Highsmith, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1995)

1923 – Jean Stapleton, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1930 – Tippi Hedren, American model, actress, and animal rights-welfare activist

1931 – Robert MacNeil, Canadian-American journalist and author

1939 – Phil Everly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (The Everly Brothers) (d. 2014)

1943 – Janis Joplin, American singer-songwriter (d. 1970)

1946 – Dolly Parton, American singer-songwriter and actress

1953 – Desi Arnaz, Jr., American actor and singer

1969 – Edwidge Danticat, Haitian-American novelist and short story writer.

On this day in history…

1829 – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's Faust: The First Part of the Tragedy receives its premiere performance.

1853 – Giuseppe Verdi's opera Il trovatore receives its premiere performance in Rome.

1883 – The first electric lighting system employing overhead wires, built by Thomas Edison, begins service at Roselle, New Jersey.

1915 – Georges Claude patents the neon discharge tube for use in advertising.

1937 – Howard Hughes sets a new air record by flying from Los Angeles to New York City in seven hours, 28 minutes, 25 seconds.

1940 – You Nazty Spy!, the very first Hollywood film of any kind to satirize Adolf Hitler and the Nazis premieres, starring The Three Stooges, with Moe Howard as the character "Moe Hailstone" satirizing Hitler.

1953 – Almost 72% of all television sets in the United States are tuned into I Love Lucy to watch Lucy give birth.

1977 – President Gerald Ford pardons Iva Toguri D'Aquino (a.k.a. "Tokyo Rose").

1978 – The last Volkswagen Beetle made in Germany leaves VW's plant in Emden. Beetle production in Latin America continues until 2003.

1981 – Iran hostage crisis: United States and Iranian officials sign an agreement to release 52 American hostages after 14 months of captivity.

1983 – The Apple Lisa, the first commercial personal computer from Apple Inc. to have a graphical user interface and a computer mouse, is announced.

1986 – The first IBM PC computer virus is released into the wild. A boot sector virus dubbed (c)Brain, it was created by the Farooq Alvi Brothers in Lahore, Pakistan, reportedly to deter unauthorized copying of the software they had written.