KALW Almanac ~ Thursday July 13, 2017

Today Thursday, 13th of July of 2017 is the 194th day of the year.

There are 171 days remaining until the end of the year.

481 days until Congressional Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018(1 year 3 months and 24 days from today)



1209 days until Presidential Elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020(3 years 3 months and 21 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:59 am

and sunset will be at 8:32 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylighy.

Solar noon will be at 1:16 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:21 am

and the next high tide will be at 4:08 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:53 am

and the next low tide at 9:21 pm.

The Moon 82.6% illuminated; a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 192.42° SSW

Moon Altitude: 41.86°

Moon Distance: 242050 mi

Next New Moon: July 23, 2017 at 2:45 am

Next Full Moon: August 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

Next Moonset: Today at 10:18 am

Today is...

Barbershop Music Appreciation Day

Bean 'n' Franks Day

Embrace Your Geekness Day

Fool's Paradise Day

Go West Day

Gruntled Workers Day

National French Fries Day

Today is also...

Feast of Kalimát, first day of the seventh month of the Bahá'í calendar.

Statehood Day in Montenegro

The last day of Naadam in Mongolia

Kashmir Martyrs' Day in Pakistan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with...

1913 -- Dave Garroway, American newscaster and television host

1921 -- Charles Scribner, Jr., American book publisher

1928 – Bob Crane, American actor (d. 1978)

1934 – Peter Gzowski, Canadian journalist and academic (d. 2002)

1934 – Wole Soyinka, Nigerian author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate

1935 – Jack Kemp, American football player and politician, 9th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (d. 2009)

1936 – Albert Ayler, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1970)

1940 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (d. 2015)

1940 – Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer

1942 – Harrison Ford, American actor and producer

1942 – Roger McGuinn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Erno Rubik, Hungarian game designer, architect, and educator, invented the Rubik's Cube

1946 – Cheech Marin, American actor and comedian

1956 – Michael Spinks, American boxer

1962 – Rhonda Vincent, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player

1965 – Eileen Ivers, American fiddler

On this day in history...

1793 – Journalist and French revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat is assassinated in his bathtub by Charlotte Corday, a member of the opposing political faction.

1814 – The Carabinieri, the national gendarmerie of Italy, is established.

1863 – New York City draft riots: In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.

1923 – The Hollywood Sign is dedicated in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. It originally reads "Hollywoodland," but the four last letters are dropped after renovation in 1949.

1939 -- Frank Sinatra made his first commercial recording, "From the Bottom of My Heart" and "Melancholy Mood," with Harry James and his Orchestra for the Brunswick label.

1960 -- John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination at the party's convention in Los Angeles.

1973 – Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of the "Nixon tapes" to the special Senate committee investigating the Watergate break-in.

1977 – New York City: Amidst a period of financial and social turmoil experiences an electrical blackout lasting nearly 24 hours that leads to widespread fires and looting.

1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.

2016 – Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron resigns, and is succeeded by Theresa May.