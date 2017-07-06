KALW Almanac ~ Thursday July 6, 2017

Today Thursday, 6th of July of 2017 is the 187th day of the year. There are 178 days remaining until the end of the year. 488 days until Congressional Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018. 1216 days until the next Presidential Election on Tuesday November 3, 2020. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:55 am and the sun will set at 8:35 pm. Today we will have 14 hours and 40 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:15 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:53 am

and the next low tide will be at 4:25 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:00 pm

and the next high tide at 10:33 pm.

The Moon is 93.5% illuminated; a Waxing Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 256.22° WSW

Moon Altitude: -12.33°

Moon Distance: 252208 mi

Next Full Moon: Saturday July 8, 2017 at 9:06 pm

Next New Moon: a Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 2:45 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 6:36 pm

Today is...

International Kissing Day

National Air Traffic Control Day

National Fried Chicken Day

Take Your Webmaster to Lunch Day

Umbrella Cover Day

It's also...

Constitution Day in the Cayman Islands

Day of the Capital in Kazakhstan…(psst…it's Astana)

Independence Day (Comoros), celebrates the independence of the Comoros from France in 1975.

Independence Day (Malawi), celebrates the independence of Malawi from United Kingdom in 1964.

Jan Hus Day in the Czech Republic

Kupala Night in Poland, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

Statehood Day in Lithuania

Teachers' Day in Peru

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1747 – John Paul Jones, Scottish-American captain (d. 1792)

1887 – Marc Chagall, Belarusian-French painter and poet (d. 1985)

1898 – Hanns Eisler, German-Austrian soldier and composer (d. 1962)

1907 – Frida Kahlo, Mexican painter and educator (d. 1954)

1918 – Sebastian Cabot, English-Canadian actor (d. 1977)

1921 – Nancy Reagan, American actress and activist, 42nd First Lady of the United States (d. 2016)

1923 – Wojciech Jaruzelski, Polish general and politician, 1st President of Poland (d. 2014)

1925 – Merv Griffin, American actor, singer, and producer, created Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! (d. 2007)

1925 – Bill Haley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (Bill Haley & His Comets) (d. 1981)

1927 – Janet Leigh, American actress and author (d. 2004)

1927 – Pat Paulsen, American comedian and actor (d. 1997)

1931 – Della Reese, American actress and singer

1937 – Vladimir Ashkenazy, Russian-Icelandic pianist and conductor

1937 – Ned Beatty, American actor

1937 – Gene Chandler, American singer-songwriter and producer

1940 – Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakh politician, 1st President of Kazakhstan

1946 – George W. Bush, American businessman and politician, 43rd President of the United States

1946 – Sylvester Stallone, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1946 – Jamie Wyeth, American painter

1949 – Phyllis Hyman, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1995)

1953 – Nanci Griffith, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – 50 Cent, American rapper, producer, and actor (G-Unit)

On this day in history…

1189 – Richard I "the Lionheart" accedes to the English throne.

1415 – Jan Hus is condemned as a heretic and then burned at the stake.

1854 – In Jackson, Michigan, the first convention of the United States Republican Party is held.

1865 – The first issue of The Nation magazine is published.

1885 – Louis Pasteur successfully tests his vaccine against rabies on Joseph Meister, a boy who was bitten by a rabid dog.

1892 – Three thousand eight hundred striking steelworkers engage in a day-long battle with Pinkerton agents during the Homestead Strike, leaving ten dead and dozens wounded.

1933 – The first Major League Baseball All-Star Game is played in Chicago's Comiskey Park. The American League defeated the National League 4–2.

1944 – Jackie Robinson refuses to move to the back of a bus, leading to a court-martial.

1944 – The Hartford circus fire, one of America's worst fire disasters, kills approximately 168 people and injures over 700 in Hartford, Connecticut.

1947 – The AK-47 goes into production in the Soviet Union.

1957 – Althea Gibson wins the Wimbledon championships, becoming the first black athlete to do so.

1957 – John Lennon and Paul McCartney meet for the first time, as teenagers at Woolton Fete, three years before forming the Beatles.