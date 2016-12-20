KALW Almanac: Tue. Dec. 20, 2016

Today Tuesday, 20th of December of 2016, is the 355th day of the year There are 11 days remaining until the end of the year. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22 am and sun will set at 4:55 pm. Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:08 pm.

The first high tide was at 5:08 am

and the next high tide at 4:35 pm.

The first low tide will be at 11:03 am

and the next low tide at 10:43 pm.

The moon is 55% illuminated.

The lunar phase will be a Waning Gibbous.

We will have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow at 5:56 pm

The New Moon in 8 days on Wednesday the 28th of December of 2016 at 10:53 pm

First Quarter Moon of the new year in 16 days on Thursday 5th of January of 2017 at 11:47 am

Winter Solstice happens on Wednesday at 2:44 AM

Channukah begins on Saturday December 24 runs through to Sunday January 1

Kwanzaa begins on Monday December 26 and also continues to Sunday January 1

Today is Cathode-Ray Tube Day

Dot Your I’s Day

Games Day

Go Caroling Day

Mudd Day

National Sangria Day

Sacagawea Day

It's also...

Abolition of Slavery Day, also known as Fête des Cafres, celebrated in Réunion, French Guiana

Bo Aung Kyaw Day in Myanmar

Yaldā in Iran, the longest night of the year

International Human Solidarity Day

Macau Special Administrative Region Establishment Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1868 – Harvey Samuel Firestone, American businessman, founded the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company (d. 1938)

1881 – Branch Rickey, the American baseball executive famous for creating the farm team system and hiring the first black players, was born.

1901 – Robert J. Van de Graaff, American physicist and academic, invented the Van de Graaff generator (d. 1967)

1902 – Max Lerner, American educator and columnist

1932 – John Hillerman, American actor

1946 – Uri Geller, Israeli-English magician and psychic

1948 – Alan Parsons, English keyboard player and producer

1948 – Mitsuko Uchida, Japanese-British pianist

1954 – Sandra Cisneros, American author and poet

1957 – Billy Bragg, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Alain de Botton, Swiss-English philosopher and author

1983 – Jonah Hill, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

On this day in history...

1879 – Thomas Edison privately demonstrated his incandescent light at Menlo Park, N.J.

1946 – The Frank Capra film "It's A Wonderful Life" had a preview showing for charity at New York City's Globe Theatre, a day before its official premiere.

1955 – Cardiff is proclaimed the capital city of Wales, United Kingdom.

1957 – The initial production version of the Boeing 707 makes its first flight.

1967 – A Pennsylvania Railroad Budd Metroliner exceeds 155 mph on their New York Division, also present day Amtrak's Northeast Corridor.

1971 – The international aid organization Doctors Without Borders is founded by Bernard Kouchner and a group of journalists in Paris, France.

1989 – The United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of General Manuel Noriega.

1995 – NATO begins peacekeeping in Bosnia.

1999 – The Vermont Supreme Court ruled that homosexual couples are entitled to the same benefits and protections as wedded couples.

1999 – Macau is handed over to China by Portugal.

2007 – Elizabeth II becomes the oldest monarch of the United Kingdom, surpassing Queen Victoria, who lived for 81 years, 7 months and 29 days.