KALW Almanac: Tue. Dec. 27, 2016

Today Tuesday, 27th of December of 2016 is the 362nd day of the year. There are four days remaining until the end of the year. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25 am and sunset will be at 4:59 pm. Today we will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:12 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:39 am

and the next low tide at 4:35 pm.



The first high tide will be at 9:45 am

and the next high tide at 11:45 pm.

The lunar phase will be a Waning Crescent.

The Moon is 3% illuminated.

Moonrise Today: 5:49 am↑ 113° Southeast

Moonset Today: 4:10 pm↑ 246° West

We'll have a New Moon tomorrow, Wednesday the 28th of December of 2016 at 10:53 pm

Today is Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day

National Fruitcake Day!

Visit the Zoo Day!

It's also…

Constitution Day in North Korea

Emergency Rescuer's Day in Russia

St. Stephen's Day in the Eastern Orthodox Church; a public holiday in Romania

The third of the Twelve Days of Christmas

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with...

1571 – Johannes Kepler, German mathematician, astronomer, and astrologer (d. 1630)

1822 – Louis Pasteur, French chemist and microbiologist (d. 1895)

1901 – Marlene Dietrich, German-American actress and singer (d. 1992)

1905 – Cliff Arquette, who played the character of Charlie Weaver, American actor and comedian (d. 1974)

1906 – Oscar Levant, American pianist, composer, and actor (d. 1972)

1911 – Anna Russell, English-Canadian singer and actress (d. 2006)

1943 – Cokie Roberts, American journalist and author

1944 – Mick Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer, known for his work with The Clash

1944 – Tracy Nelson, American singer-songwriter

1946 – Lenny Kaye, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1948 – Gérard Depardieu, French-Russian actor

1952 – Karla Bonoff, American singer-songwriter

1969 – Sarah Vowell, American author and journalist

On this day in history...

1831 – Charles Darwin embarks on his journey aboard the HMS Beagle, during which he will begin to formulate his theory of evolution.



1845 – Ether anesthetic is used for childbirth for the first time by Dr. Crawford Long in Jefferson, Georgia.

1927 – Show Boat, considered to be the first true American musical play, opens at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Broadway.

1935 – Regina Jonas is ordained as the first female rabbi in the history of Judaism.

1945 – The International Monetary Fund is created with the signing of an agreement by 29 nations.

1947– The children's TV program "Howdy Doody" debuted on NBC.

1949 – Indonesian National Revolution: The Netherlands officially recognizes Indonesian independence. End of the Dutch East Indies.

1978 – Spain becomes a democracy after 40 years of fascist dictatorship.

1979 – Soviet forces seized control of Afghanistan.

1989 – The Romanian Revolution concludes, as the last minor street confrontations and stray shootings abruptly end in the country's capital, Bucharest.

2001 – China is granted permanent normal trade relations with the United States.