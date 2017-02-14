KALW Almanac: Tue. Feb. 14, 2017

Today Tuesday, 14th of February of 2017 is the 45th day of the year. There are 320 days remaining until the end of the year 630 days until Mid Term Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018(1 year 8 months and 23 days from today) 1358 days until the next presidential election on Tuesday November 3, 2020(3 years 8 months and 20 days from today) The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:59 am and sunset will be at 5:49 pm. Today we will have 10 hours and 50 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:59 am

and the next high tide will be at 1:39 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:35 am

and the next low tide at 7:44 pm.

The Moon is 86.7% illuminated; a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 227.36° SW

Moon Altitude: 39.64°

Moon Distance: 244438 mi

Next New Moon: Feb 26, 2017 at 6:58 am

Next Full Moon: Mar 12, 2017 at 7:53 am

Next Moonset: Today at 9:10 am

Today is...

Extraterrestrial Culture Day

Frederick Douglass Day

International Book Giving Day

International Quirkyalone Day

League of Women Voters Day

Library Lovers Day

National Call in Single Day

National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day

National Ferris Wheel Day

National Have a Heart Day

National Organ Donor Day

Pet Theft Awareness Day

Race Relations Day

Read to Your Child Day

Safer Internet Day

National Heart to Heart Day

It's also...

Statehood Day (Arizona, United States)

Statehood Day (Oregon, United States)

Presentation of Jesus at the Temple (Armenian Apostolic Church)

V-Day (movement) (International)

Valentine's Day (International)

Singles Awareness Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share birthday cake with…

1483 – Babur, Moghul emperor (d. 1530)

1859 – George Washington Gale Ferris Jr., American engineer, inventor of the Ferris wheel (d. 1896)

1882 – John Barrymore, American actor (d. 1942)

1894 – Jack Benny, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1974)

1895 – Max Horkheimer, German philosopher and sociologist (d. 1973)

1913 – Jimmy Hoffa, American trade union leader (d. 1975)

1916 – Masaki Kobayashi, Japanese director and producer (d. 1996)

1916 – Edward Platt, American actor (d. 1974)

1921 – Hugh Downs, American journalist, game show host, and producer

1929 – Vic Morrow, American actor and director (d. 1982)

1934 – Florence Henderson, American actress and singer (d. 2016)

1937 – Magic Sam, American singer and guitarist (d. 1969)

1939 – Blowfly, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1941 – Donna Shalala, American academic and politician, 18th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services

1941 – Paul Tsongas, American lawyer and politician (d. 1997)

1942 – Michael Bloomberg, American businessman and politician, 108th Mayor of New York City

1943 – Eric Andersen, American singer-songwriter

1943 – Maceo Parker, American saxophonist

1944 – Carl Bernstein, American journalist and author

1946 – Gregory Hines, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 2003)

1947 – Tim Buckley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1948 – Kitten Natividad, Mexican-American actress and dancer

1948 – Pat O'Brien, American journalist and author

1951 – Terry Gross, American radio host and producer

1959 – Renée Fleming, American soprano and actress

1960 – Jim Kelly, American football player and businessman

1960 – Meg Tilly, American actress and author

1970 – Simon Pegg, English actor, director, and producer

On this day in history...

1849 – In New York City, James Knox Polk becomes the first serving President of the United States to have his photograph taken.

1855 – Texas is linked by telegraph to the rest of the United States, with the completion of a connection between New Orleans and Marshall, Texas.

1859 – Oregon is admitted as the 33rd U.S. state.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell applies for a patent for the telephone, as does Elisha Gray.

1899 – Voting machines are approved by the U.S. Congress for use in federal elections.

1903 – The United States Department of Commerce and Labor is established (later split into the Department of Commerce and the Department of Labor).

1912 – Arizona is admitted as the 48th U.S. state.

1920 – The League of Women Voters is founded in Chicago.

1924 – The Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company changes its name to International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

1929 – Saint Valentine's Day Massacre: Seven people, six of them gangster rivals of Al Capone's gang, are murdered in Chicago.

1956 – The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union begins in Moscow. On the last night of the meeting, Premier Nikita Khrushchev condemns Joseph Stalin's crimes in a secret speech.

1961 – Discovery of the chemical elements: Element 103, Lawrencium, is first synthesized at the University of California.

1989 – Union Carbide agrees to pay $470 million to the Indian government for damages it caused in the 1984 Bhopal disaster.

1989 – Iranian leader Ruhollah Khomeini issues a fatwa encouraging Muslims to kill Salman Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses.

1990 – The Voyager 1 spacecraft takes the photograph of planet Earth later become famous as Pale Blue Dot.

2005 – YouTube is launched by a group of college students, eventually becoming the largest video sharing website in the world and a main source for viral videos.

2011 – As a part of Arab Spring, the Bahraini uprising begins with a 'Day of Rage'.