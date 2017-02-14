KALW Almanac: Tue. Feb. 14, 2017

Today Tuesday, 14th of February of 2017 is the 45th day of the year. There are 320 days remaining until the end of the year 630 days until Mid Term Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018(1 year 8 months and 23 days from today) 1358 days until the next presidential election on Tuesday November 3, 2020(3 years 8 months and 20 days from today) The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:59 am and sunset will be at 5:49 pm. Today we will have 10 hours and 50 minutes of daylight.
The solar noon will be at 12:24 pm.
The first high tide was at 1:59 am
and the next high tide will be at 1:39 pm.
The first low tide will be at 7:35 am
and the next low tide at 7:44 pm.
The Moon is 86.7% illuminated; a Waning Gibbous moon
Moon Direction: ↑ 227.36° SW
Moon Altitude: 39.64°
Moon Distance: 244438 mi
Next New Moon: Feb 26, 2017 at 6:58 am
Next Full Moon: Mar 12, 2017 at 7:53 am
Next Moonset: Today at 9:10 am
Today is...
Extraterrestrial Culture Day
Frederick Douglass Day
International Book Giving Day
International Quirkyalone Day
League of Women Voters Day
Library Lovers Day
National Call in Single Day
National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day
National Ferris Wheel Day
National Have a Heart Day
National Organ Donor Day
Pet Theft Awareness Day
Race Relations Day
Read to Your Child Day
Safer Internet Day
National Heart to Heart Day
It's also...
Statehood Day (Arizona, United States)
Statehood Day (Oregon, United States)
Presentation of Jesus at the Temple (Armenian Apostolic Church)
V-Day (movement) (International)
Valentine's Day (International)
Singles Awareness Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share birthday cake with…
1483 – Babur, Moghul emperor (d. 1530)
1859 – George Washington Gale Ferris Jr., American engineer, inventor of the Ferris wheel (d. 1896)
1882 – John Barrymore, American actor (d. 1942)
1894 – Jack Benny, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1974)
1895 – Max Horkheimer, German philosopher and sociologist (d. 1973)
1913 – Jimmy Hoffa, American trade union leader (d. 1975)
1916 – Masaki Kobayashi, Japanese director and producer (d. 1996)
1916 – Edward Platt, American actor (d. 1974)
1921 – Hugh Downs, American journalist, game show host, and producer
1929 – Vic Morrow, American actor and director (d. 1982)
1934 – Florence Henderson, American actress and singer (d. 2016)
1937 – Magic Sam, American singer and guitarist (d. 1969)
1939 – Blowfly, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)
1941 – Donna Shalala, American academic and politician, 18th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services
1941 – Paul Tsongas, American lawyer and politician (d. 1997)
1942 – Michael Bloomberg, American businessman and politician, 108th Mayor of New York City
1943 – Eric Andersen, American singer-songwriter
1943 – Maceo Parker, American saxophonist
1944 – Carl Bernstein, American journalist and author
1946 – Gregory Hines, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 2003)
1947 – Tim Buckley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)
1948 – Kitten Natividad, Mexican-American actress and dancer
1948 – Pat O'Brien, American journalist and author
1951 – Terry Gross, American radio host and producer
1959 – Renée Fleming, American soprano and actress
1960 – Jim Kelly, American football player and businessman
1960 – Meg Tilly, American actress and author
1970 – Simon Pegg, English actor, director, and producer
On this day in history...
1849 – In New York City, James Knox Polk becomes the first serving President of the United States to have his photograph taken.
1855 – Texas is linked by telegraph to the rest of the United States, with the completion of a connection between New Orleans and Marshall, Texas.
1859 – Oregon is admitted as the 33rd U.S. state.
1876 – Alexander Graham Bell applies for a patent for the telephone, as does Elisha Gray.
1899 – Voting machines are approved by the U.S. Congress for use in federal elections.
1903 – The United States Department of Commerce and Labor is established (later split into the Department of Commerce and the Department of Labor).
1912 – Arizona is admitted as the 48th U.S. state.
1920 – The League of Women Voters is founded in Chicago.
1924 – The Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company changes its name to International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).
1929 – Saint Valentine's Day Massacre: Seven people, six of them gangster rivals of Al Capone's gang, are murdered in Chicago.
1956 – The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union begins in Moscow. On the last night of the meeting, Premier Nikita Khrushchev condemns Joseph Stalin's crimes in a secret speech.
1961 – Discovery of the chemical elements: Element 103, Lawrencium, is first synthesized at the University of California.
1989 – Union Carbide agrees to pay $470 million to the Indian government for damages it caused in the 1984 Bhopal disaster.
1989 – Iranian leader Ruhollah Khomeini issues a fatwa encouraging Muslims to kill Salman Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses.
1990 – The Voyager 1 spacecraft takes the photograph of planet Earth later become famous as Pale Blue Dot.
2005 – YouTube is launched by a group of college students, eventually becoming the largest video sharing website in the world and a main source for viral videos.
2011 – As a part of Arab Spring, the Bahraini uprising begins with a 'Day of Rage'.