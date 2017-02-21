KALW Almanac: Tue. Feb. 21, 2017

Today Tuesday, 21st of February of 2017 is the 52nd day of the year. There are 313 days remaining until the end of the year The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:50 am and sunset will be at 5:56 pm. Today we will have 11 hours and 6 minutes of daylight. The solar noon will be at 12:23 pm. The first low tide was at 1:22 am and the next low tide will be at 2:21 pm. The first high tide will be at 7:18 am and the next high tide at 9:38 pm. Moon: 25.2% Waning Crescent Moon Direction: ↑ 133.96° SE Moon Altitude: 17.96° Moon Distance: 248481 mi Next New Moon: Feb 26, 20176:58 am Next Full Moon: Mar 12, 20177:53 am Next Moonset: Today1:30 pm Today is… Card Reading Day International Mother Language Day National Sticky Bun Day Single Tasking Day Celebrity Day (Church of Scientology) Independence Day (Saint Lucia), celebrates the independence of Saint Lucia from the United Kingdom in 1979. Birthday of Scouting and Guiding founder Robert Baden-Powell and Olave Baden-Powell, and its related observance: Founder's Day or "B.-P. day" (World Organization of the Scout Movement) World Thinking Day (World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts) If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with... 1821 – Charles Scribner I, American publisher, founded Charles Scribner's Sons (d. 1871) 1893 – Andrés Segovia, Spanish guitarist (d. 1987) 1903 – Anaïs Nin, French-American essayist and memoirist (d. 1977) 1907 – W. H. Auden, English-American poet, playwright, and composer (d. 1973) 1915 – Ann Sheridan, American actress (d. 1967) 1917 – Tadd Dameron, American pianist and composer (d. 1965) 1924 – Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwean educator and politician, 2nd President of Zimbabwe 1925 – Sam Peckinpah, American director and screenwriter (d. 1984) 1927 – Erma Bombeck, American journalist and author (d. 1996) 1929 – Chespirito, Mexican actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014) 1933 – Nina Simone, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2003) 1935 – Richard A. Lupoff, American author 1936 – Barbara Jordan, American lawyer and politician (d. 1996) 1940 – John Lewis, American activist and politician 1943 – David Geffen, American businessman, co-founded DreamWorks and Geffen Records 1946 – Alan Rickman, English actor and director (d. 2016) 1953 – Christine Ebersole, American actress and singer 1958 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist 1962 – Chuck Palahniuk, American novelist and journalist 1962 – David Foster Wallace, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2008) 1977 – Jonathan Safran Foer, American novelist 1979 – Jennifer Love Hewitt, American actress and producer 1979 – Jordan Peele, American actor, producer, and screenwriter 1987 – Ellen Page, Canadian actress 1996 – Sophie Turner, English actress On this day in history… 1804 – The first self-propelling steam locomotive makes its outing at the Pen-y-Darren Ironworks in Wales. 1828 – Initial issue of the Cherokee Phoenix is the first periodical to use the Cherokee syllabary invented by Sequoyah. 1842 – John Greenough is granted the first U.S. patent for the sewing machine. 1848 – Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels publish The Communist Manifesto. 1874 – The Oakland Daily Tribune publishes its first edition. 1878 – The first telephone directory is issued in New Haven, Connecticut. 1885 – The newly completed Washington Monument is dedicated. 1921 – Rezā Shāh takes control of Tehran during a successful coup 1925 – The New Yorker publishes its first issue. 1947 – In New York City, Edwin Land demonstrates the first "instant camera", the Polaroid Land Camera, to a meeting of the Optical Society of America. 1948 – NASCAR is incorporated. 1958 – The CND symbol, aka peace symbol, commissioned by the Direct Action Committee in protest against the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment, is designed and completed by Gerald Holtom. 1965 – Malcolm X is assassinated at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City. 1972 – United States President Richard Nixon visits the People's Republic of China to normalize Sino-American relations. 1974 – The last Israeli soldiers leave the west bank of the Suez Canal pursuant to a truce with Egypt. 1975 – Watergate scandal: Former United States Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H. R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman are sentenced to prison. 1995 – Steve Fossett lands in Leader, Saskatchewan, Canada becoming the first person to make a solo flight across the Pacific Ocean in a balloon.