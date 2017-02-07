KALW Almanac: Tue. Feb. 7, 2017

Today Tuesday, 7th of February of 2017 is the 38th day of the year. 327 days remaining until the end of 2017. 637 days (1 year 8 months and 30 days from today ) until Mid-Term Elections on Tuesday November 6 2018. 1365 days (3 years 8 months and 27 days from today) until the next Presidential election on Tuesday November 3 2020. The sun rose at 7:07 am and sunset will be at 5:41 pm. Today we will have 10 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:24 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:41 am

and the next low tide will be at 2:56 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:01 am

and the next high tide at 10:04 pm.

The Moon is currently 85.2% illuminated; a Waxing Gibbous moon

Moon Direction:↑ 303.53° WNW

Moon Altitude:-11.03°

Moon Distance: 229400 mi

Next Full Moon: Feb 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

Next New Moon: Feb 26, 2017 at 6:58 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 2:35 pm

Today is "e" Day

(an ‘irrational’ number, like pi,

e = 2.718281828459...)

African American Coaches Day

Ballet Day

Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

Rose Day

Send a Card to a Friend Day

Wave All Your Fingers at Your Neighbor Day

Today is also…

Independence Day (Grenada), celebrating the independence of Grenada from the United Kingdom in 1974.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1804 – John Deere, American blacksmith and businessman, founded Deere & Company (d. 1886)

1812 – Charles Dickens, English Novelist and critic (d. 1870)

1867 – Laura Ingalls Wilder, American author (d. 1957)

1885 – Sinclair Lewis, American novelist, short-story writer, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate

(d. 1951)

1887 – Eubie Blake, American pianist and composer (d. 1983)

1898 – Dock Boggs, American folk singer-songwriter and banjo player (d. 1971)

1906 – Puyi, Chinese emperor (d. 1967)

1908 – Buster Crabbe, American swimmer and actor (d. 1983)

1920 – Oscar Brand, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and author (d. 2016)

1926 – Bill Hoest, American cartoonist (d. 1988)

1932 – Gay Talese, American journalist and memoirist

1943 – Eric Foner, American historian, author, and academic

1962 – Garth Brooks, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1965 – Chris Rock, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1978 – Ashton Kutcher, American model, actor, producer, and entrepreneur

On this day in history…

1497 – The Bonfire of the Vanities occurs, during which supporters of Girolamo Savonarola burn cosmetics, art, and books in Florence, Italy.

1795 – The 11th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified.

1940 – The second full-length animated Walt Disney film, Pinocchio, premieres.

1979 – Pluto moves inside Neptune's orbit for the first time since either was discovered.

1984 – Space Shuttle program: STS-41-B Mission: Astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart make the first untethered space walk using the Manned Maneuvering Unit (MMU).

1986 – Twenty-eight years of one-family rule end in Haiti, when President Jean-Claude Duvalier flees the Caribbean nation.

1990 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union: The Central Committee of the Soviet Communist Party agrees to give up its monopoly on power.

1991 – Haiti's first democratically elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, is sworn in.

1992 – The Maastricht Treaty is signed, leading to the creation of the European Union.

1997 – NeXT merges with Apple Computer, starting the path to Mac OS X.

2013 – Mississippi officially certifies the Thirteenth Amendment, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was formally ratified by Mississippi in 1995.

2016 – North Korea launches Kwangmyŏngsŏng-4 into outer space.