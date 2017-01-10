KALW Almanac: Tue. Jan. 10, 2017

Today Tuesday, 10th of January of 2017 is the 10th day of the year.

There are 355 days remaining until the end of the year

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25 am

and the sun will set at 5:11 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:18 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:46 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:57 pm.

The first high tide will be at 9:07 am

and the next high tide at 11:05 pm.

Moon: 94.7%

Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:↑ 295.97° WNW

Moon Altitude:-2.27°

Moon Distance:225751 mi

Next Full Moon:Jan 12, 20173:33 am

Next New Moon:Jan 27, 2017 4:07 pm

Next Moonrise:Today3:49 pm

Today is Houseplant Appreciation Day

National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

National Cut Your Energy Costs Day

National Poetry at Work Day

Peculiar People Day

Save the Eagles Day

Today is also…

Fête du Vodoun in Benin

Majority Rule Day Bahamas

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1883 – Aleksey Nikolayevich Tolstoy, Russian journalist, author, and poet (d. 1945)

1887 – Robinson Jeffers, American poet and philosopher (d. 1962)

1904 – Ray Bolger, American actor and dancer (d. 1987)

1908 – Paul Henreid, Italian-American actor and director (d. 1992)

1917 – Jerry Wexler, American journalist and producer (d. 2008)

1924 – Max Roach, American drummer and composer (d. 2007)

1925 – Billie Sol Estes, American financier and businessman (d. 2013)

1927 – Johnnie Ray, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1990)

1928 – Philip Levine, American poet and academic (d. 2015)

1930 – Roy E. Disney, American businessman (d. 2009)

1934 – Leonid Kravchuk, Ukrainian politician, 1st President of Ukraine

1935 – Ronnie Hawkins, American rockabilly singer-songwriter and guitarist

1938 – Donald Knuth, American computer scientist and mathematician

1938 – Willie McCovey, American baseball player

1939 – David Horowitz, American activist and author, founded the David Horowitz Freedom Center

1939 – Scott McKenzie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1939 – Sal Mineo, American actor (d. 1976)

1943 – Jim Croce, American singer-songwriter (d. 1973)

1944 – Frank Sinatra, Jr., American singer and actor (d. 2016)

1945 – Rod Stewart, English singer-songwriter

1948 – Donald Fagen, American singer-songwriter and musician

1949 – George Foreman, American boxer, actor, and businessman

1949 – Linda Lovelace, American porn actress and activist (d. 2002)

1950 – Roy Blunt, American academic and politician

1953 – Pat Benatar, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Shawn Colvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, Italian-American violinist, author, and educator

On this day in history…

1776 – Thomas Paine publishes his pamphlet Common Sense.

1863 – The London Underground, the world's oldest underground railway, opens

between London Paddington station and Farringdon station.

1870 – John D. Rockefeller incorporates Standard Oil.

1927 – Fritz Lang's futuristic film Metropolis is released in Germany.

1946 – The first General Assembly of the United Nations opens in London. Fifty-one nations are represented.

1946 – The United States Army Signal Corps successfully conducts Project Diana, bouncing radio waves off the Moon and receiving the reflected signals.

1966 – Tashkent Declaration, a peace agreement between India and Pakistan signed that resolved the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

1972 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returns to the newly independent Bangladesh as president after spending over nine months in prison in Pakistan.

1984 – Holy See–United States relations: The United States and Holy See (Vatican City) re-establish full diplomatic relations after almost 117 years, overturning the United States Congress's 1867 ban on public funding for such a diplomatic envoy.

1985 – Sandinista Daniel Ortega becomes president of Nicaragua and vows to continue the transformation to socialism and alliance with the Soviet Union and Cuba; American policy continues to support the Contras in their revolt against the Nicaraguan government.

1990 – Time Warner is formed by the merger of Time Inc. and Warner Communications.