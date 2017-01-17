KALW Almanac: Tue. Jan. 17, 2017

Today Tuesday, 17th of January of 2017 is the 17th day of the year.

There are 348 days remaining until the end of 2017.

The sun will rise in at 7:23 am

and the sun will set be at 5:18 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 55 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:20 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:31 am

and the next high tide will be at 2:53 pm.

The first low tide will be at 9:10 am

and the next low tide at 9:07 pm.

The Moon is 72.6% illuminated, a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction:↑ 191.62° SSW

Moon Altitude:52.95°

Moon Distance:243942 mi

Next New Moon: Jan 27, 2017 4:07 pm

Next Full Moon: Feb 10, 2017 4:32 pm

Next Moonset:Today 10:41 am

Today is Ben Franklin Day

Blessing of the Animals at the Cathedral Day

Cable Car Day: in 1871 Andrew Smith Hallidie received the patent for the Cable driven car-train. He was inspired to invent the mechanical propelled transit after watching the poor horses trying to schlep wagons up Jackson Street here in San Francisco.

Customer Service Day

Ditch New Years Resolutions Day

Hot-Buttered Rum Day

Judgment Day

Kid Inventors' Day

National Hot Heads Chili Day

Printing Ink Day

Rid the World of Fad Diet and Gimmicks Day

Today is also…

National Day in Minorca, Spain

The opening ceremony of Patras Carnival, celebrated until Clean Monday in Patras, Greece.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1706 – Benjamin Franklin, American publisher, inventor, and politician, 6th President of Pennsylvania (d. 1790)

1820 – Anne Brontë, English author and poet (d. 1849)

1863 – David Lloyd George, English lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1945)

1863 – Konstantin Stanislavski, Russian actor and director (d. 1938)

1880 – Mack Sennett, Canadian-American actor, director, and producer (d. 1960)

1899 – Al Capone, American mob boss (d. 1947)

1921 – Antonio Prohías, Cuban cartoonist (d. 1998) He drew Spy Vs. Spy in Mad Magazine

1922 – Luis Echeverría, Mexican academic and politician, 50th President of Mexico

1922 – Nicholas Katzenbach, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 65th United States Attorney General (d. 2012)

1922 – Betty White, American actress, game show panelist, television personality, and animal rights activist

1927 – Eartha Kitt, American actress and singer (d. 2008)

1928 – Vidal Sassoon, English-American hairdresser and businessman (d. 2012)

1931 – James Earl Jones, American actor

1933 – Shari Lewis, American actress, puppeteer/ventriloquist, and television host (d. 1998)

1939 – Maury Povich, American talk show host and producer

1942 – Muhammad Ali, American boxer and activist (d. 2016)

1949 – Andy Kaufman, American actor and comedian (d. 1984))

1952 – Ryuichi Sakamoto, Japanese pianist, composer, and producer

1954 – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., American lawyer, radio host, and environmentalist

1955 – Steve Earle, American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, author and actor

1957 – Steve Harvey, American comedian, actor, and game show host

1962 – Jim Carrey, Canadian-American actor and producer

1962 – Sebastian Junger, American journalist and author

1964 – Michelle Obama, American lawyer and activist, 46th First Lady of the United States (2008-16)

1971 – Kid Rock, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

On this day in history…

· 1562 – France recognizes the Huguenots by the Edict of Saint-Germain·

· 1773 – Captain James Cook commands the first expedition to sail south of the Antarctic Circle.

· 1893 – Lorrin A. Thurston, along with the Citizens' Committee of Public Safety, a group of businessmen and sugar planters led the Overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii and the government of Queen Liliʻuokalani.

· 1904 – Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard receives its premiere performance at the Moscow Art Theatre.

· 1917 – The United States pays Denmark $25 million for the Virgin Islands.

· 1929 – Popeye the Sailor Man, a cartoon character created by E. C. Segar, first appears in the Thimble Theatre comic strip.

· 1961 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivers a televised farewell address to the nation three days before leaving office, in which he warns against the accumulation of power by the "military–industrial complex" as well as the dangers of massive spending, especially deficit spending.

· 1961 – Former Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba is murdered in circumstances suggesting the support and complicity of the governments of Belgium and the United States.

· 1969 – Black Panther Party members Bunchy Carter and John Huggins are killed during a meeting in Campbell Hall on the campus of UCLA.

· 1991 – Gulf War: Operation Desert Storm begins early in the morning. Iraq fires eight Scud missiles into Israel in an unsuccessful bid to provoke Israeli retaliation.

· 1994 – The 6.5–6.7 Mw Northridge earthquake shakes the Greater Los Angeles Area with a maximum Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent), leaving 57 people dead and more than 8,700 injured.

· 1998 – Lewinsky scandal: Matt Drudge breaks the story of the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky affair on his Drudge Report website.