KALW Almanac: Tue. Jan. 24, 2017

Today Tuesday, 24th of January of 2017 is the 24th day of the year. There are 341 days remaining until the end of the year. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:19 am and sunset will be at 5:26 pm. Today we will have 10 hours and 7 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:22 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:35 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:38 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:40 am

and the next high tide at 10:48 pm.

The Moon is 11.6% illuminated; a Waning Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 120.23° ESE

Moon Altitude: 6.48°

Moon Distance: 249375 mi

Next New Moon: Jan 27, 2017 at 4:07 pm

Next Full Moon: Feb 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

Next Moonset: Today at 2:51 pm

Today is Beer Can Appreciation Day

Belly Laugh Day

National "Just Do It" Day

National Compliment Day

National Eskimo Pie Patent Day

National Lobster Thermidor Day

National Peanut Butter Day

Speak Up and Succeed Day

Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day

It's also…

Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day (International observance)

Unification Day in Romania

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with...

1862 – Edith Wharton, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1937)

1917 – Ernest Borgnine, American actor (d. 2012)

1918 – Oral Roberts, American evangelist, founded Oral Roberts University and Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association (d. 2009)

1938 – Julius Hemphill, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1995)

1939 – Ray Stevens, American singer-songwriter and actor

1941 – Neil Diamond, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Aaron Neville, American singer

1943 – Sharon Tate, American model and actress (d. 1969)

1947 – Michio Kaku, American physicist and academic

1947 – Warren Zevon, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1949 – John Belushi, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1951 – Yakov Smirnoff, Ukrainian-American comedian and actor

1961 – Nastassja Kinski, German-American actress and producer

1968 – Mary Lou Retton, American gymnast

1978 – Kristen Schaal, American actress and voice artist

On this day in history...

AD 41 – Roman Emperor Caligula, known for his eccentricity and sadistic despotism, is assassinated by his disgruntled Praetorian Guards. The Guard then proclaims Caligula's uncle Claudius as Emperor

1848 – California Gold Rush: James W. Marshall finds gold at Sutter's Mill near Sacramento.

1908 The first Boy Scout troop was organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell.

1961 – Goldsboro B-52 crash: A bomber carrying two H-bombs breaks up in mid-air over North Carolina. The uranium core of one weapon remains lost.

1972 The Supreme Court struck down laws that denied welfare benefits to people who had resided in a state for less than a year.

1984 – Apple Computer places the Macintosh personal computer on sale in the United States.

1986 The Voyager 2 space probe swept past Uranus, coming within 50,679 miles of the seventh planet from the sun.

1990 – Japan launches Hiten, the country's first lunar probe, the first robotic lunar probe since the Soviet Union's Luna 24 in 1976, and the first lunar probe launched by a country other than Soviet Union or the United States.

2003 – The United States Department of Homeland Security officially begins operation.