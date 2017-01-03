KALW Almanac: Tue. Jan. 3, 2017

Today Tuesday, 3rd of January of 2017 is the third day of the new year. There are 362 days remaining until the end of the year The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:26 am and sunset will be at 5:04 pm. Today we will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:15 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:31 am

and the next high tide will be at 2:33 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:45 am

and the next low tide at 8:58 pm.

The Moon is 26.2% Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: ? 16.66° NNE

Moon Altitude: -58.55°

Moon Distance: 237508 mi

Next Full Moon: Jan 12, 2017 3:33 am

Next New Moon: Jan 27, 2017 4:07 pm

Next Moonrise: Today 10:52 am

National Fruitcake Toss Day

National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

National Drinking Straw Day

The tenth of the Twelve Days of Christmas (Western Christianity)

Anniversary of the 1966 coup d’état (Burkina Faso)

Nakhatsenendyan toner (Armenia), January 3–5

Tamaseseri Festival (Hakozaki Shrine, Fukuoka, Japan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1793 – Lucretia Mott, an early proponent of the women's rights movement in America

1883 – Clement Attlee, English soldier, lawyer, and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1967)

1892 – J.R.R. Tolkien, English writer, poet, and philologist, author of the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, born in Bloemfontein, South Africa.(d. 1973)

1894 – ZaSu Pitts, American actress (d. 1963)

1901 – Ngo Dinh Diem, Vietnamese lawyer and politician, 1st President of the Republic of Vietnam (d. 1963)

1905 – Anna May Wong, American actress (d. 1961)

1909 – Victor Borge, Danish-American pianist and conductor (d. 2000)

1919 – Herbie Nichols, American pianist and composer (d. 1963)

1926 – George Martin, English composer, conductor, and producer (d. 2016)

1929 – Sergio Leone, Italian director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1943 – Van Dyke Parks, American singer-songwriter, musician, composer, author, and actor

1945 – Stephen Stills, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1950 – Victoria Principal, American actress and businesswoman

1956 – Mel Gibson, American-Australian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1980 – Kurt Vile, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

On this day in history...

1521 – Pope Leo X excommunicates Martin Luther in the papal bull Decet Romanum Pontificem.

1777 – American General George Washington defeats British General Lord Cornwallis at the Battle of Princeton.

1868 – Meiji Restoration in Japan: The Tokugawa shogunate is abolished; agents of Satsuma and Choshu seize power.

1870 – Construction of the Brooklyn Bridge begins.

1888 – The James Lick telescope at the Lick Observatory, measuring 91 cm in diameter, is used for the first time. It was the largest refracting telescope in the world at the time.

1925 – Benito Mussolini announces he is taking dictatorial powers over Italy.

1932 – Martial law is declared in Honduras to stop a revolt by banana workers fired by the United Fruit Company.

1933 – Minnie D. Craig becomes the first female elected as Speaker of the North Dakota House of Representatives, the first female to hold a Speaker position anywhere in the United States.

1945 – World War II: Admiral Chester W. Nimitz is placed in command of all U.S. Naval forces in preparation for planned assaults against Iwo Jima and Okinawa in Japan.

1957 – The Hamilton Watch Company introduces the first electric watch.

1959 – President Eisenhower signed a proclamation admitting Alaska to the Union as the 49th state.

1961 – The United States severs diplomatic relations with Cuba over the latter's nationalization of American assets.

1977 – Apple Computer is incorporated.

1990 – Manuel Noriega, former leader of Panama, surrenders to American forces.

1993 – In Moscow, Russia, George Bush and Boris Yeltsin sign the second Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

1994 – More than seven million people from the former apartheid Homelands receive South African citizenship.

1999 – The Mars Polar Lander is launched.

2000 – The last new daily "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles Schulz ran in 2,600 newspapers.

2009 – The first block of the blockchain of the decentralized payment system Bitcoin, called the Genesis block, was established by the creator of the system, Satoshi Nakamoto.