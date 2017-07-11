KALW Almanac ~ Tuesday July 11, 2017

Today Tuesday, 11th of July of 2017 is the 192nd day of the year

There are 173 days remaining until the end of the year

483 days until Congressional Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(1 year 3 months and 26 days from today)

1211 days until the next Presidential Election Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 years 3 months and 23 days from today)

The sun rose this morning at 5:58 am

and the sun will set at 8:33 tonight.

Today we will have 14 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:16 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:58am

and the next high tide will be at 2:56 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:40 am

and the next low tide at 7:41 pm.

The Moon is 94.9% illuminated; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction:↑ 216.80° SW

Moon Altitude:27.64°

Moon Distance:246397 mi

Next New Moon:Jul 23, 20172:45 am

Next Full Moon:Aug 7, 201711:10 am

Next Moonset:Today8:20 am

Today is…

All American Pet Photo Day

Bowdler's Day

Cow Appreciation Day

Free Slurpee Day

National Blueberry Muffin Day

National Cheer up the Lonely Day

National Mojito Day

National Rainier Cherries Day

National Swimming Pool Day

Today is also…

China National Maritime Day (China)

· Day of the Bandoneón (Argentina)

· Day of the Flemish Community (Flemish Community of Belgium)

· Eleventh Night (Northern Ireland)

· Gospel Day (Kiribati)

· Imamat Day (Isma'ilism)

· The first day of Naadam (July 11–15) (Mongolia)

· World Population Day (International)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

· 1274 – Robert the Bruce, Scottish king (d. 1329)

· 1767 – John Quincy Adams, American lawyer and politician, 6th President of the United States (d. 1848)

· 1920 – Yul Brynner, Russian actor and dancer (d. 1985)

· 1924 – Brett Somers, Canadian-American actress and singer (d. 2007)

· 1925 – Nicolai Gedda, Swedish operatic tenor (d. 2017)

· 1931 – Tab Hunter, American actor and singer

· 1934 – Giorgio Armani, Italian fashion designer, founded the Armani Company

· 1953 – Leon Spinks, American boxer

· 1957 – Michael Rose, Jamaican singer-songwriter

· 1959 – Suzanne Vega, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

· 1967 – Jhumpa Lahiri, Indian American novelist and short story writer

· 1975 – Lil' Kim, American rapper and producer

· On this day in history…

· 1804 – A duel occurs in which the Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr mortally wounds former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.

· 1895 – Brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière demonstrate movie film technology to scientists.

· 1914 – Babe Ruth makes his debut in Major League Baseball.

· 1921 – Former President of the United States William Howard Taft is sworn in as 10th Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, becoming the only person ever to hold both offices.

· 1922 – The Hollywood Bowl opens.

· 1960 – To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee is first published, in the United States.

· 1962 – First transatlantic satellite television transmission.

· 1962 – Project Apollo: At a press conference, NASA announces lunar orbit rendezvous as the means to land astronauts on the Moon, and return them to Earth.

· 1971 – Copper mines in Chile are nationalized.

· 1972 – The first game of the World Chess Championship 1972 between challenger Bobby Fischer and defending champion Boris Spassky starts.

· 1977 – Martin Luther King, Jr. is posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

· 1979 – America's first space station, Skylab, is destroyed as it re-enters the Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean.

· 1990 – Oka Crisis: First Nations land dispute in Quebec, Canada

