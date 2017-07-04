KALW Almanac ~ Tuesday July 4, 2017

Today Tuesday, 4th of July of 2017 is the 185th day of the year. There are 180 days remaining until the end of the year. 490 days until Congressional Elections Tuesday November 6, 2018 (1 year 4 months and 2 days from today) 1218 days until Presidential Elections Tuesday November 3, 2020 (3 years 3 months and 30 days from today)

The sun rose this morning at 5:54 am

and the sun will set at 8:35 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:15 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:33 am

and the next low tide will be at 2:54 pm.

The first high tide will be at 10:19 am

and the next high tide at 9:21 pm.

The Moon is 81.4% illuminated; a Waxing Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 273.69° W

Moon Altitude: -27.35°

Moon Distance: 251425 mi

Next Full Moon: Jul 8, 2017 at 9:06 pm

Next New Moon: Jul 23, 2017 at 2:45 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 4:49 pm

Today is…

Alice in Wonderland Day

Independence Day

Independence From Meat Day

Indivisible Day

Invisible Day

National Barbecue Day

National Barbecued Spareribs Day

National Caesar Salad Day

National Country Music Day

Sidewalk Egg Frying Day

Today is also…

Birthday of Queen Sonja in Norway

The first evening of Dree Festival, celebrated until July 7 among the Apatani people in Arunachal Pradesh, India

Liberation Day in the Northern Mariana Islands

Liberation Day in Rwanda

Republic Day in Philippines

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with...

1804 – Nathaniel Hawthorne, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1864)

1826 – Stephen Foster, American songwriter and composer (d. 1864)

1872 – Calvin Coolidge, American lawyer and politician, 30th President of the United States (d. 1933)

1881 – Ulysses S. Grant III, American general (d. 1968)

1882 – Louis B. Mayer, American film producer, founded the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (d. 1957)



1883 – Rube Goldberg, American sculptor, cartoonist, and engineer (d. 1970)

1902 – Meyer Lansky, American gangster (d. 1983)

1902 – George Murphy, American actor and politician (d. 1992)

1905 – Lionel Trilling, American critic, essayist, short story writer, and educator (d. 1975)

1911 – Mitch Miller, American singer and producer (d. 2010)

1916 – Iva Toguri D'Aquino, American typist and broadcaster (d. 2006)

1920 – Leona Helmsley, American businesswoman (d. 2007)

1927 – Gina Lollobrigida, Italian actress and photographer

1927 – Neil Simon, American playwright and screenwriter

1929 – Al Davis, American football player, coach, and manager (d. 2011)

1930 – George Steinbrenner, American businessman (d. 2010)

1937 – Queen Sonja of Norway

1938 – Bill Withers, American singer-songwriter and producer

1941 – Sam Farr, American politician

1941 – Brian Willson, American soldier, lawyer, and activist

1942 – Peter Rowan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Geraldo Rivera, American lawyer, journalist, and author

1946 – Ron Kovic, American author and activist

On this day in history…

1776 – American Revolution: The United States Declaration of Independence is adopted by the Second Continental Congress.

1826 – Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, dies the same day as John Adams, second president of the United States, on the fiftieth anniversary of the adoption of the United States Declaration of Independence.

1827 – Slavery is abolished in New York State.

1831 – Samuel Francis Smith writes "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" for the Boston, Massachusetts July 4 festivities.

1838 – The Iowa Territory is organized.

1855 – The first edition of Walt Whitman's book of poems, Leaves of Grass, is published In Brooklyn.

1862 – Lewis Carroll tells Alice Liddell a story that would grow into Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and its sequels.

1881 – In Alabama, the Tuskegee Institute opens.

1884 - Bullfighting was introduced in the U.S. in Dodge City, KS.

1886 – The people of France offer the Statue of Liberty to the people of the United States.

1892 – Western Samoa changes the International Date Line, causing Monday (July 4) to occur twice, resulting in a year with 367 days.

1892 - The first double-decked street car service was inaugurated in San Diego, CA.

1894 – The short-lived Republic of Hawaii is proclaimed by Sanford B. Dole.

1934 - Boxer Joe Louis won his first professional fight.

1939 – Lou Gehrig, recently diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, informs a crowd at Yankee Stadium that he considers himself "The luckiest man on the face of the earth", then announces his retirement from major league baseball.

1946 – After 381 years of near-continuous colonial rule by various powers, the Philippines attains full independence from the United States.

1947 – The "Indian Independence Bill" is presented before the British House of Commons, proposing the independence of the Provinces of British India into two sovereign countries: India and Pakistan.

1950 – Radio Free Europe first broadcasts.

1951 – William Shockley announces the invention of the junction transistor.

1957 - The U.S. Postal Service issued the 4¢ Flag stamp

1966 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Freedom of Information Act into United States law. The act went into effect the next year.

1976 – Israeli commandos raid Entebbe airport in Uganda, rescuing all but four of the passengers and crew of an Air France jetliner seized by Palestinian terrorists.

1994 – Kigali, the Rwandan capital, is captured by the Rwandan Patriotic Front, ending the genocide in the city.