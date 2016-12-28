KALW Almanac: Wed. Dec. 28, 2016

Today Wednesday, 28th of December of 2016 is the 363rd day of the year There are three days remaining until the end of 2016 The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25 am and sunset will be at 5:00 pm. Today we will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of sun. The solar transit will be at 12:12 pm. The first low tide was at 4:18 am and the next low tide will be at 5:07 pm. The only high tide of the day will be at 10:20 am. Moon: 0.6% Waning Crescent Next New Moon: Dec 28, 201610:53 pm Next Full Moon: Jan 12, 20173:33 am Next Moonrise: Today 6:40 am Today is Call a Friend Day Holy Innocents Day National Card Playing Day National Chocolate Candy Day Pledge of Allegiance Day It's also... King Taksin Memorial Day (Thailand) Proclamation Day (South Australia), celebration started on the day following Christmas (South Australia) Republic Day (South Sudan) The fourth of the Twelve Days of Christmas The third day of Kwanzaa and tonight will be the fifth night of Channukah If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with... 1856 – Woodrow Wilson, American historian and politician, 28th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1924) 1902 – Mortimer J. Adler, American philosopher and author (d. 2001) 1903 – Earl Hines, American pianist and bandleader (d. 1983) 1913 – Lou Jacobi, Canadian-American actor (d. 2009) 1914 – Pops Staples, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2000) 1921 – Johnny Otis, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2012) 1922 – Stan Lee, American publisher, producer, and actor 1925 – Milton Obote, Ugandan engineer and politician, 2nd President of Uganda (d. 2005) 1931 – Martin Milner, American actor (d. 2015) 1932 – Nichelle Nichols, American actress 1932 – Manuel Puig, Argentinian author and playwright (d. 1990) 1934 – Maggie Smith, English actress 1940 – Don Francisco, Chilean-American journalist and talk show host 1946 – Edgar Winter, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer 1954 – Denzel Washington, American actor, director, and producer 1973 – Seth Meyers, American actor, producer, screenwriter, and talk show host 1978 – John Legend, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor On this day in history... 1065 – Westminster Abbey is consecrated. 1836 – Spain recognizes the independence of Mexico with the signing of the Santa María–Calatrava Treaty. 1846 – Iowa is admitted as the 29th U.S. state. 1867 – United States claims Midway Atoll, the first territory annexed outside Continental limits. 1885 – Indian National Congress, a political party of India is founded in Bombay Presidency, British India. 1895 – The Lumière brothers perform for their first paying audience at the Grand Cafe in Boulevard des Capucines, marking the debut of the cinema. 1895 – Wilhelm Röntgen publishes a paper detailing his discovery of a new type of radiation, which later will be known as x-rays. 1902 – The Syracuse Athletic Club defeated the New York Philadelphians, 5–0, in the first indoor professional football game, which was held at Madison Square Garden. 1912 – The first municipally owned streetcars take to the streets in San Francisco. 1918 – Constance Markievicz, while detained in Holloway prison, became the first woman to be elected MP to the British House of Commons. 1973 – The Endangered Species Act is passed in the United States.