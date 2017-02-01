KALW Almanac: Wed. Feb. 1, 2017

Today, Wednesday, 1st of February of 2017 is the 32nd day of the year. There are 333 days remaining until the end of the year 642 days (1 year 9 months and 4 days) until mid-term elections fall on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 1370 days (3 years 9 months and 2 days) until the next presidential election falls on Tuesday November 3, 2020 The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:13 am and the sun will set at 5:35 pm. We will have 10 hours and 22 minutes of daylight today.

Solar noon will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide will be at 2:44 am

and the next high tide at 2:27 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:20 am

and the next low tide at 8:29 pm.

The Moon is 22.2% illuminated; a Waxing Crescent moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 235.35° SW

Moon Altitude: 33.77°

Moon Distance: 234019 mi

First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday 3rd of February of 2017 at 8:19 pm

Full Moon in 9 days on Friday 10th of February of 2017 at 4:33 pm

Last Quarter Moon in 17 days on Saturday the 18th of February of 2017 at 11:33 am

and we'll have a New Moon in 24 days on Sunday the 26th of February of 2017 at 6:58 am

Today is Car Insurance Day

Change Your Password Day

Decorating With Candy Day

G.I. Joe Day

Hula in the Coola Day

National Baked Alaska Day

National Freedom Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

National Serpent Day!



Robinson Crusoe Day

Spunky Old Broads Day

It's also...



Abolition of Slavery Day in Mauritius

Air Force Day in Nicaragua

Federal Territory Day in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, Malaysia

Heroes Day in Rwanda Saint Brigid's day, patron saint of Ireland

Imbolc in Ireland, Scotland, Isle of Man, and some Neopagan groups in the Northern hemisphere

Memorial Day of the Republic in Hungary

The start of Black History Month in the United States and Canada

The start of LGBT History Month in the United Kingdom

The start of National Bird-Feeding Month in the United States

World Hijab Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1844 – Edmonia Lewis, African-American sculptor who lived and worked mostly in Europe

1859 – Victor Herbert, Irish-American cellist, composer, and conductor (d. 1924)

1894 – John Ford, American director and producer (d. 1973)

1878 -- Hattie O. Caraway, The First female U.S. senator

1894 – James P. Johnson, American pianist and composer (d. 1955)

1901 – Clark Gable, American actor (d. 1960)

1902 – Langston Hughes, American poet and prominent figure of the Harlem Renaissance (d. 1967)

1904 – S.J. Perelman, American author and screenwriter (d. 1979)

1918 – Muriel Spark, Scottish playwright and poet (d. 2006)

1928 – Tom Lantos, Hungarian-American academic and politician (d. 2008)

1931 – Boris Yeltsin, Russian politician, 1st President of Russia (d. 2007)

1934 – Bob Shane, American folk singer and guitarist (The Kingston Trio)

1937 – Don Everly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1937 – Garrett Morris, American actor and comedian

1939 – Fritjof Capra, Austrian physicist, author, and academic

1939 – Del McCoury, American singer and guitarist

1939 – Joe Sample, American pianist and composer (d. 2014)

1942 – Terry Jones, Welsh actor, director, and screenwriter

1947 – Jessica Savitch, American journalist (d. 1983)

1948 – Rick James, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2004)

1951 – Sonny Landreth, American guitarist and songwriter

1956 – Exene Cervenka, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Meg Cabot, American author and screenwriter

1968 – Lisa Marie Presley, American singer-songwriter and actress

1969 – Andrew Breitbart, American journalist, author, and publisher (d. 2012)

On this day in history...

1861 Texas voted to secede from the Union.

1862 "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," a poem by Julia Ward Howe, was published in the Atlantic Monthly.

1865 President Abraham Lincoln signs the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1884 The first volume (A to Ant) of the Oxford English Dictionary is published.

1893 Thomas A. Edison finishes construction of the first motion picture studio, the Black Maria in West Orange, New Jersey.

1896 Puccini's opera "La Boheme" premiered in Turin, Italy.

1918 Russia adopts the Gregorian calendar.

1920 The Royal Canadian Mounted Police was established.

1942 Voice of America, the official external radio and television service of the United States government, begins broadcasting with programs aimed at areas controlled by the Axis powers.

1960 Four black college students began a sit-in protest at a lunch counter in Greensboro, N.C., where they'd been refused service.

1964 The Beatles have their first number one hit in the United States with "I Want to Hold Your Hand".

1968 Vietnam War: The execution of Viet Cong officer Nguyễn Văn Lém by South Vietnamese National Police Chief Nguyễn Ngọc Loan is videotaped and photographed by Eddie Adams.

1979 Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini received a tumultuous welcome in Tehran as he ended nearly 15 years of exile.

1982 "Late Night with David Letterman" premiered on NBC.

1996 The Communications Decency Act is passed by the U.S. Congress.

1998 Rear Admiral Lillian E. Fishburne becomes the first female African American to be promoted to rear admiral.

1999 Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky gave a vidotaped deposition for senators weighing impeachment charges against President Bill Clinton.

2004 Singer Janet Jackson's breast was briefly exposed during the Super Bowl halftime show.

2009 The Pittsburgh Steelers won their record sixth Super Bowl with a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

2009 The first cabinet of Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir was formed in Iceland, making her the country's first female prime minister and the world's first openly LGBT head of government.

2011 Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak announced he would not run for a new term but rejected protesters' demands he step down immediately.

2013 The Shard, the tallest building in the European Union, is opened to the public.