KALW Almanac: Wed. Feb. 15, 2017

Today Wednesday, 15th of February of 2017 is the 46th day of the year. There are 319 days remaining until the end of 2017. 629 days until mid-term elections. 1357 days until the next presidential election. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:58 am and the sun will set at 5:50 pm. Today we will have 10 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:34 am

and the next high tide will be at 2:30 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:26 am

and the next low tide at 8:24 pm.

The Moon is 79.5% illuminated: a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 200.99° SSW

Moon Altitude: 44.94°

Moon Distance: 246960 mi

Next New Moon: Feb 26, 20176:58 am

Next Full Moon: Mar 12, 20177:53 am

Next Moonset: Today9:42 am

Today is…

National Gumdrop Day

National Hippo Day

National I Want Butterscotch Day

Remember the Maine Day

Singles Awareness Day

St. Skeletor's Day

Susan B. Anthony Day

It's also...

International Duties Memorial Day in Russia

John Frum Day in Vanuatu

Liberation Day in Afghanistan

National Flag of Canada Day

Parinirvana Day, celebrated in Mahayana Buddhism

Statehood Day in Serbia

The ENIAC Day in Philadelphia

Total Defense Day in Singapore

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1564 – Galileo Galilei, Italian astronomer, physicist, and mathematician (d. 1642)

1571 – Michael Praetorius, German organist and composer (d. 1621)

1797 – Henry E. Steinway, German-American businessman, founded Steinway & Sons (d. 1871)

1812 – Charles Lewis Tiffany, American businessman, founded Tiffany & Co. (d. 1902)

1820 – Susan B. Anthony, American suffragist and activist (d. 1906)

1883 – Sax Rohmer, English-American author (d. 1959)

1905 – Harold Arlen, American composer (d. 1986)

1907 – Cesar Romero, American actor (d. 1994)

1909 – Miep Gies, Austrian-Dutch humanitarian, helped hide Anne Frank and her family (d. 2010)

1914 – Hale Boggs, American lawyer and politician (d. 1972)

1918 – Allan Arbus, American actor and photographer (d. 2013)

1922 – John B. Anderson, American lawyer and politician

1923 – Yelena Bonner, Soviet-Russian activist (d. 2011)

1927 – Harvey Korman, American actor and comedian (d. 2008)

1929 – Graham Hill, English race car driver and businessman (d. 1975)

1929 – James R. Schlesinger, American economist and politician, 12th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2014)

1935 – Susan Brownmiller, American journalist and author

1941 – Brian Holland, American songwriter and producer

1945 – Douglas Hofstadter, American author and academic

1947 – John Adams, American composer

1948 – Art Spiegelman, Swedish-American cartoonist and critic

1951 – Melissa Manchester, American singer-songwriter and actress

1951 – Jane Seymour, English-American actress, producer, and jewelry designer

1954 – Matt Groening, American animator, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Chris Farley, American comedian and actor (d. 1997)

On this day in history...

1764 – The city of St. Louis is established in Spanish Louisiana (now in Missouri, USA).

1879 – Women's rights: US President Rutherford B. Hayes signs a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court of the United States.

1898 – The battleship USS Maine explodes and sinks in Havana harbor in Cuba, killing 274. This event leads the United States to declare war on Spain.

1925 – The 1925 serum run to Nome: The second delivery of serum arrives in Nome, Alaska.

1933 – In Miami, Giuseppe Zangara attempts to assassinate US President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt, but instead shoots Chicago mayor Anton J. Cermak, who dies of his wounds on March 6, 1933.

1946 – ENIAC, the first electronic general-purpose computer, is formally dedicated at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

1965 – A new red-and-white maple leaf design is adopted as the flag of Canada, replacing the old Canadian Red Ensign banner.

1971 – The decimalisation of British coinage is completed on Decimal Day.

1972 – Sound recordings are granted U.S. federal copyright protection for the first time.

1989 – Soviet war in Afghanistan: The Soviet Union officially announces that all of its troops have left Afghanistan.

1992 – Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was sentenced in Milwaukee to life in prison.

2001 – The first draft of the complete human genome is published in Nature.

2003 – Protests against the Iraq war take place in over 600 cities worldwide. It is estimated that between eight million to 30 million people participate, making this the largest peace demonstration in history.

2013 – A meteor explodes over Russia, injuring 1,500 people as a shock wave blows out windows and rocks buildings. This happens unexpectedly only hours before the expected closest ever approach of the larger and unrelated asteroid 2012 DA14.