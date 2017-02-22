KALW Almanac: Wed. Feb. 22, 2017

Today Wednesday, 22nd of February of 2017 is the 53rd day of the year. There are 312 days remaining until the end of the year The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:49 am and sunset will be at 5:57 pm. Today we will have 11 hours and 8 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:14 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:03 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:09 am

and the next high tide at 10:13 pm.

the Moon is 17.3% illuminated

a Waning Crescent moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 124.60° SE

Moon Altitude: 10.52°

Moon Distance: 246224 mi

Next New Moon: Feb 26, 2017 at 6:58 am

Next Full Moon: Mar 12, 2017 at 7:53 am

Next Moonset: Today at 2:22 pm

Today is Be Humble Day

European Day for Victims of Crime

George Washington's Birthday

Inconvenience Yourself Day

International World Thinking Day

National Cook a Sweet Potato Day

National Margarita Day

Walking the Dog Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1732 – George Washington, American general and politician, 1st President of the United States (d. 1799)

1788 – Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher and author (d. 1860)

1810 – Frédéric Chopin, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1849)

1857 – Robert Baden-Powell, 1st Baron Baden-Powell, English general, co-founded The Scout Association (d. 1941)

1892 – Edna St. Vincent Millay, American poet and playwright (d. 1950)

1900 – Luis Buñuel, Spanish-Mexican director and producer (d. 1983)

1907 – Sheldon Leonard, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1997)

1907 – Robert Young, American actor (d. 1998)

1918 – Don Pardo, American radio and television announcer (d. 2014)

1925 – Edward Gorey, American illustrator and poet (d. 2000)

1930 – Marni Nixon, American soprano and actress (d. 2016)

1932 – Ted Kennedy, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (d. 2009)

1933 – Ernie K-Doe, American R&B singer (d. 2001)

1938 – Ishmael Reed, American poet, novelist, essayist

1943 – Terry Eagleton, English philosopher and critic

1951 – Ellen Greene, American singer and actress

1955 – David Axelrod, American journalist and political adviser

1956 – Hugh Hewitt, American lawyer, academic, and radio host

1975 – Drew Barrymore, American actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

On this day in history...

1879 – In Utica, New York, Frank Woolworth opens the first of many of five-and-dime Woolworth stores.

1907 – Robert Baden-Powell made the first scouting camp in Brownsea.

1924 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge becomes the first President to deliver a radio address from the White House.

1943 – Members of the White Rose resistance, Sophie Scholl, Hans Scholl, and Christoph Probst are executed in Nazi Germany.

1997 – In Roslin, Midlothian, Scottish scientists announce that an adult sheep named Dolly has been successfully cloned.