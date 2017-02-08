KALW Almanac: Wed. Feb. 8, 2017

Today Wednesday, 8th of February of 2017 is the 39th day of the year. There are 326 days remaining until the end of 2017. 636 days (1 year 8 months and 29 days) until Mid-Term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018 1364 days (3 years 8 months and 26 days) until Presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020 The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:06 am and sunset will be at 5:42 pm. We will have 10 hours and 36 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:42 am

and the next low tide at 3:44 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:56 am

and the next high tide at 10:51 pm.

The Moon is 92.4% illuminated; a Waxing Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 293.98° WNW

Moon Altitude: -0.62°

Moon Distance: 230163 mi

Next Full Moon: Feb 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

Next New Moon: Feb 26, 2017 at 6:58 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 3:37 pm

Today is Boy Scouts Day

Laugh and Get Rich Day

National Kite Flying Day

National Molasses Bar Day

Opera Day

It's also...

Prešeren Day (Slovenia)

Propose Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share birthday cake with…

1756 Jacques Cassini, French astronomer

1819 – John Ruskin, English author, critic, and academic (d. 1900)

1820 – William Tecumseh Sherman, American general (d. 1891)

1828 – Jules Verne, French author, poet, and playwright (d. 1905)

1850 – Kate Chopin, American author (d. 1904)

1878 – Martin Buber, Austrian-Israeli philosopher and academic (d. 1965)

1894 – King Vidor, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1899 – Lonnie Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1970)

1911 Elizabeth Bishop 2/8/1911 - 10/6/1979, American poet/short story writer

1918 – Freddie Blassie, American wrestler and manager (d. 2003)

1921 – Lana Turner, American actress (d. 1995)

1922 – Audrey Meadows, American actress and banker (d. 1996)

1925 – Jack Lemmon, American actor (d. 2001)

1926 – Neal Cassady, American author and poet (d. 1968)

1931 – James Dean, American actor (d. 1955)

1932 – John Williams, American pianist, composer, and conductor

1940 – Ted Koppel, English-American journalist

1941 – Nick Nolte, American actor and producer

1941 – Tom Rush, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1942 – Robert Klein, American comedian, actor, and singer

1944 – Sebastião Salgado, Brazilian photographer and journalist

1948 – Dan Seals, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2009)

1953 – Mary Steenburgen, American actress

1955 – John Grisham, American lawyer and author

1960 – Benigno Aquino III, Filipino politician, 15th President of the Philippines

1966 – Sarah Montague, English journalist and radio host

1968 – Gary Coleman, American actor (d. 2010)

1969 – Mary McCormack, American actress and producer

1974 – Seth Green, American actor, voice artist, comedian, producer, writer, and director

1984 – Cecily Strong, American actress

On this day in history…

421 – Constantius III becomes co-Emperor of the Western Roman Empire.

1238 – The Mongols burn the Russian city of Vladimir.

1693 – The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, is granted a charter by King William III and Queen Mary II.

1837 – Richard Johnson becomes the first Vice President of the United States chosen by the United States Senate.

1865 – Delaware refuses to ratify the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Slavery remains technically legal in Delaware until February 12, 1901.

1910 – The Boy Scouts of America is incorporated by William D. Boyce.

1915 – D. W. Griffith's controversial film The Birth of a Nation premieres in Los Angeles.

1922 – United States President Warren G. Harding introduces the first radio set in the White House.

1925 – National day of Air Force of Iran

1924 – Capital punishment: The first state execution in the United States by gas chamber takes place in Nevada.

1946 – The first portion of the Revised Standard Version of the Bible, the first serious challenge to the popularity of the Authorized King James Version, is published.

1950 – The Stasi, the secret police of East Germany, is established.

1952 – Elizabeth II is proclaimed Queen of the United Kingdom.

1960 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom issues an Order-in-Council, stating that she and her family would be known as the House of Windsor, and that her descendants will take the name Mountbatten-Windsor.

1963 – Travel, financial and commercial transactions by United States citizens to Cuba are made illegal by the John F. Kennedy administration.

1968 – American civil rights movement: The Orangeburg massacre: An attack on black students from South Carolina State University who are protesting racial segregation at the town's only bowling alley, leaves three or four dead in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

1971 – The NASDAQ stock market index opens for the first time.

1971 – South Vietnamese ground troops launch an incursion into Laos to try to cut off the Ho Chi Minh trail and stop communist infiltration.

1974 – After 84 days in space, the crew of Skylab 4, the last crew to visit American space station Skylab, returns to Earth.

1978 – Proceedings of the United States Senate are broadcast on radio for the first time.

1996 – in a ceremony at the Library of Congress, President Clinton signed legislation revamping the telecommunications industry, saying it would "bring the future to our doorstep."

1999 The Senate heard closing arguments in President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial.